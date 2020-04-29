Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors And Water Leak Detection: Market Professional Survey Report 2020 This research report provides Insights on market-related factors such as Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors And Water Leak Detection: Market size, latest & future trends, competition, forecasts and more. It offers decisive specks of the market such as major leading players, market size over the forecast period of six years, market share, segmentation analysis, current market trends, movements and major geographical regions involved. Drivers and restraints are studied with respect to external factors influencing the growth of the Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors And Water Leak Detection: market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors And Water Leak Detection: Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

– Company profiles of the leading market players, including Danaher Corp., Mueller Water Products Inc., Osaki Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens Ag, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Xylem Inc.

Global demand for water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems will increaseat a compounded average growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% over the next five years (2019-2024) to reach $REDACTED billion in 2024. Water is an increasingly scarce resource that must be delivered efficiently by utilities to customers. Water infrastructure globally is in need of significant modernization. Globally, REDACTED% of water is lost to undetected leaks in water infrastructure, failure to accurately meter usage and, insome cases, theft. In several countries, non-revenue water (NRW) rates exceed REDACTED%. Smart metering, or advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), is an effective tool for reducing NRW.

Demand for water leak detection systems market will increase at a CAGR of REDACTED% over the next five years to reach $REDACTED billion. Water leak detection systems are devices which detect any accidental or unwanted water spillage or leakage through pipelines or plumbing fittings; such leaks can lead to severe loss of revenue for the supplier. Several types of water leak detection systems are available in market which can be used in a variety of applications.

Demand for water quality monitoring systems will increase at a CAGR of REDACTED% over the next five years to reach $REDACTED billion. In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. The growing awareness of water quality measurements due to the rising levels of water pollution and increasing government funding for pollution monitoring and control are the major factors driving this market. However, the high cost of environmental monitoring solutions and technical limitations associated with water monitoring products are the major restraints for this market.

Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors And Water Leak Detection: Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

