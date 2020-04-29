Virus Testing Diagnostic Kits Readily Being Developed By Leading Companies For Early Detection Of Coronavirus

Research Nester released a report titled “Virus Testing Diagnosis Kits Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global virus testing diagnostic kits market in terms of market segmentation by test type, by application, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

According to the World Health Organization, as of April 7, 2020, there were around 1,279,723 confirmed cases and 72,616 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in the world.

The market for virus testing diagnostic kits is projected to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by test type, by application, by end user and by region. The test type segment is further segmented into direct fluorescent antibody [DFA] test, immunochromatographic assay, reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction [RT-PCR] based test, agglutination assay, solid phase assay, flow through assay and others. On the basis of test type, the reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction [RT-PCR] based test segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the virus testing diagnostic kits market on account of increasing demand for these virus testing and diagnostic kits for testing of the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

On the basis of region, the virus testing diagnostic kits market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market for virus testing diagnostic kits in North America is predicted to hold the leading share in the market. The market in Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as a result of developing healthcare infrastructure and growing research activities in the region.

Improvements in Healthcare Infrastructure to Promote Development of More Kits

The healthcare infrastructure is improving at a high rate globally as a result of increasing number of cases of various diseases which leads to a growing demand for better healthcare services, facilities and equipment at clinics and hospitals. This is anticipated to become a major growth factor for the virus testing and diagnostic kits market in the near future. However, there is a shortage of necessary equipment in order to meet the growing demand globally as well as lack of skilled labor in the research and development area which is estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global virus testing diagnostic kits market which includes company profiling of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Qiagen, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMérieux SA, Quidel Corporation, Rapikit, Zoetis Inc. and Luminex Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global virus testing diagnostic kits market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

