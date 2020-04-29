Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2025 Business Innovation and Future Growth Analysis

The global urinary incontinence devices market was valued at $1,611 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $3,411 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Urinary incontinence devices aid in collecting and holding urine; such devices help manage urinary incontinence effectively. Patients suffer from urine leakage that cannot be controlled. If the condition is severe, the patient is recommended surgical treatment that incorporates devices such as urinary catheter, vaginal slings, electrical stimulation devices, and artificial urinary sphincters. Among the aforementioned incontinent devices, the most evidently used devices include indwelling catheters, external collecting systems, urine drainage bags, and catheters for intermittent catheterization (IC).

Some of the key players of Urinary Incontinence Devices Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation

R. Bard, Inc.

ConvaTec Group Plc

Ethicon Inc

Caldera Medical Inc

Cook Medical

Covidien (Medtronic)

Prosurg, Inc.

Cogentix Medical Inc

The Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

By Category

External Urinary Incontinence Devices

Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices

By Incontinence Type

Stress Incontinence

Urge Incontinence

Overflow Incontinence

Functional Incontinence

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Major Regions play vital role in Urinary Incontinence Devices market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Market Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast for overall Urinary Incontinence Devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

