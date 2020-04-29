Transportation Management System Market: Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast By 2026
Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market is valued approximately USD 70 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Transportation Management System is a platform designed to streamline the transportation process. That eradicates human error and enhances the effectiveness of the business. This TMS is the necessity for reverse logistics procedure. This technology evaluates and report complete shipping data, monitor vendor and carrier accomplishment, improve routing and mode, and also gives end-to-end visibility of transportation movement. Digital Revolution in Transport is one of the key driving forces in the market growth. Through these digital technologies, such as Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and collaboration platforms, TMS providers are discovering ways to fulfill real-time economy demand for a timely and faster accomplishment of business process in each industry. Timing, Speed, optimization and efficiency are the key factors in transportation and logistics, which are attainable owing to the implementation of digital technologies. Consequently, the digital technologies are revolutionizing the landscape of the transportation industry, thus encouraging TMS vendors and third-party sources to incorporate digitized systems for transportation activities and supply chain management. For instance, in January 2017, MercuryGate International introduced its Logistics Integrator Program to combine the proficiency of MercuryGates TMS technology with pre-certified Logistics Services Providers (LSPs). Similarly, In May 2017, Oracle added new capabilities to its logistic cloud solutions, namely, Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) Cloud and Oracle Global Trade Management (GTM) Cloud. The new capabilities are expected to modernize the transportation process, upsurge the rate of perfect order performance, and decrease the order cycle times. Furthermore, advent of IoT and Big Data is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high installation and integration costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
Manhattan Associates
Descartes Systems Group
JDA Software, Inc.
CTSI-Global
Inet-Logistics GMBH
BluJay Solutions
MercuryGate International, Inc.
Efkon AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Transportation mode:
Railways
Roadways
Airways
Maritime
By Component:
Solution type
Hardware
Services
By Application:
Consumer goods and retail
Parcel and package
Fire station
Hospital
Travel and tourism
Mining
Others
By Deployment mode:
Hosted
On-premises
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
Some Points from Table of Content
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Global Transportation Management System Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3 Global Transportation Management System Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Global Transportation Management System Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Transportation Management System Market, by Database Type
Chapter 6 Global Transportation Management System Market, by Component
Chapter 7 Global Transportation Management System Market, by Deployment Model
Chapter 8 Global Transportation Management System Market, by Vertical
Chapter 9 Global Transportation Management System Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Top Market Strategies
10.2. Company Profiles
10.2.1. SAP SE
10.2.2. Oracle Corporation
10.2.3. Manhattan Associates
10.2.4. Descartes Systems Group
10.2.5. JDA Software, Inc.
10.2.6. CTSI-Global
10.2.7. Inet-Logistics GMBH
10.2.8. BluJay Solutions
10.2.9. MercuryGate International, Inc.
10.2.10. Efkon AG
Chapter 11 Research Process
