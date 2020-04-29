Top Facts You Didn’t Know About High Temperature Silicone Market with Top Vendors like Shin-Etsu Chemical, Momentive Performance Materials, Dow Corning

The silicones can function at a consistently higher temperature (usually around and above 150 degrees C) are termed as high-temperature silicones. Steadily rising industrialization, improving high-temperature technologies, and increasing miniaturization are giving rise to increasing in high-temperature materials, thus providing rigorous opportunities for high-temperature silicone products. Few new high performance chemicals have been developed in the past few years, and have proven themselves valuable in major application parts of automotive and industrial, yet the appropriate price range and oil-resistant properties of silicones give them an advantage over competing chemicals.

Some of the key players of High Temperature Silicone Market:

Shin-Etsu Chemical, Momentive Performance Materials, Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie, BASF SE, Elkem AS, Gelest Inc., Specialty Silicone Products, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Innospec Inc.

Segmentation by product type:

High-Temperature Elastomers

High-Temperature Coatings

High-Temperature Sealants and Adhesives

High-Temperature Industrial Plastics

Segmentation by End-Use:

Automotive

Construction

Industrial

Electrical and Electronics

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global High Temperature Silicone market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall High Temperature Silicone market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

