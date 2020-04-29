Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD 21.42 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Syphilis is a chronic bacterial disease that spread through intercourse. It can be treated with antibiotics, especially in the early stage. Diagnosis of syphilis must always rely on a high level of clinical suspicion and routine screening for populations at increased risk. Syphilis can be diagnosed with the help of testing samples of bloods where it provides confirmed results of presence of antibodies which body produce to fight with infection. The antibodies fight with syphilis-in which bacteria remain in the body for years, and hence, the test can be used to determine a current or past infection. Syphilis immunoassay can mostly cause due to the rise in the prevalence of the global syphilis infection caused due to unprotected intercourse therefore diagnosis of such diseases is essential globally. Thus, to prevent from such diseases government across the globe are taking favorable initiatives that attributed to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: The government of the U.S. and those of countries in Europe emphasize on comprehensive syphilis screening and treatment among pregnant women, as well as for the population who might be at risk. In 2017, government and nonprofit organization officials from different countries in Europe organized a series of maternal syphilis workshops related to maternal and child health programs in 25 countries in Africa. This is likely to drive the syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market in Africa. However, lack of awareness among people across the emerging economies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the due to the rise in the prevalence of the global syphilis infection in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as favorable initiatives taken by private and government authorities regarding diagnosis of syphilis in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Becton Dickinson (BD)

Siemens Healthineers AG

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.

BioM’rieux SA

Fujirebio (Miraca Group)



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Analyzers

Kits & Reagents

By Technology:

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostics Labs

Blood Banks

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

