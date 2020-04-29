Smart Lighting Market Growth and key Industry Players, 2020 Analysis and Forecast

Smart lighting is a type of lighting technology that is designed for energy efficiency. It has automated controls that controls the lighting and makes adjustments based on different conditions such as occupancy or daylight availability etc. Increasing consumer awareness regarding energy saving, thereby increasing the demand for energy-efficient technology, is fueling the market for the smart lighting.



Development of IoT technology and increase in the demand for the intelligent solutions for street lighting systems are the major drivers for the growth of the market in coming years. One of the major trend is the development of smart cities which is gaining traction and will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

Also, key smart lighting market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Eaton Corporation PLC, Honeywell International PLC, Lutron Electronics Company Inc., Legrand SA, General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Wipro Lighting, Schneider Electric and Hubbell India.

