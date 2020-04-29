Smart Food Label Market- Growth Insight, Rising Demand, Share and Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Forecast 2028

Research Nester has released a report titled “Smart Food Label Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

In the recent years, awareness amongst consumers for hygienic and safe packaged foods has grown significantly, especially after the outbreak of the deadly pandemic COVID-19. People from around the globe, had gone through panic buying of food products, especially packaged and perishable foods, such as canned foods, which are known for greater shelf life. Yet, concerns for the spread of disease via surface bound virus, along with the greatest degree of fear for the contamination of food, impacted by the supply chain processes, have grown significantly, raising manufacturers in the consumer packaged foods industry and other associated end user industries to opt for smart labelling technology.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-430

Smart food labels provide consumers the information on a packaged food product either by scanning a bar code or by doing an online search, along with color changing techniques, derived by chemical, temperature or humidity processes. The increasing demand for smart packaging from end user industries, so as to enhance their supply chain processes and minimize food wastage as well as for the minimization of efficiency loss during the entire supply chain processes are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global smart food label market.

The global smart food label market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. The market is thriving on account of the growing deployment of advanced technologies in the retail sector, rising demand for perishable food products amongst consumers around the world, growing IT infrastructure, technological advancements in labeling and rapid urbanization in several nations around the globe.

The market is segmented by label technology into RFID and sensing. Wide utilization of chemical smart food labels for food packaging by packaged food manufacturers is anticipated to drive the growth of the chemical segment, which is a sub-segment of the sensing segment in the global smart food label market. The chemicals present in the labels provide information to the consumer by changing its color if there is any contamination in the food or is affected by any form of microorganisms.

Geographically, the global smart food label market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, the market in North America is primarily driven by nations such as U.S. and Canada, where U.S. is anticipated to have the largest market share in the coming years. The growth of the market in North America, which is also anticipated to obtain the highest market share by the end of 2028, can be attributed to the nation being highly adaptive to advance technologies along with the presence of infrastructure to operate with smart food labels amongst the end users. Additionally, the Europe smart food label market is primarily driven by nations such as U.K., Germany and France, where there is rapid urbanization in the region along with the presence of numerous food manufacturers who utilize smart food labelling technology.

However, concerns for the lack of proper infrastructure to operate smart food labelling technology as well as the high price of smart food labels in comparison to bar code labels are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global smart food label market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global smart food label market, which includes profiling of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY), Label Insight, Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS: TFECF), UWI Technology, AB&R® (American Barcode and RFID), Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), CCL Industries (TSE: CCL.B), Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA), The Consumer Brands Association and Food & Consumer Products of Canada (SmartLabel) and Qliktag Software Inc.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-430

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Smart Food Label Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028”, analyses the overall smart food label industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global smart food label market in the near future.

About Research Nester:

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Us:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919