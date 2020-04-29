Sisal Fiber Market Is Finally Realizing Its Untapped Potential

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Sisal Fiber Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Sisal Fiber Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Sisal Fiber. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Minicam Agro (Cameroon), SFI Tanzania (Tanzania), REA Vipingo Group (Kenya), METL Group (Tanzania), Lanktrad (Sri Lanka), GuangXi Sisal Group (China), Hamilton Rios (Brazil), Sisalândia (Brazil) and Embrafios Industries Com E Exp. Ltd (Brazil).

Sisal fibre is extracted from the leaves of sisal plants which grows in hot and dry climate. This type of fibre is environment friendly and biodegradable. Its cultivation does not require any pesticides or fertilisers. Sisal fibre has an average length of 0.6 to 1.2 meter and are yellowish or creamy white in colour. It has the ability to stretch and strong as well as durable in nature. In addition to that, it is resistant to bacterial damage and also deterioration to salt water. The fibre is situated along the length of the leaf. Ones near the surface are strong, whereas the interior fibres are weaker and are removed while processing. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of United Nation, Brazil is the major producer with 120,000 tons of sisal fibre followed by Tanzania with 30,000 tons and Kenya with 25,000 tons

Market Drivers

Rising demand of biodegradable and environment friendly products are fuelling the market growth

Market Trend

Adoption of biodegradable products

Restraints

Availability of other natural fibre with superior natural properties

Stringent government regulations in some economies

Opportunities

Wide range of application of sisal fibre such as building materials, textile and others

Rising research and developments

Challenges

Lack of awareness about the sisal fibre may affect the market.

The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.

The Global Sisal Fiber Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (UG grade, SSUG grade), Application (Handicrafts, Sisal pulp and paper, Textile, Plastics and rubber composites, Pharmaceutical, Building materials, Others), Impurity Rate (≤3%, ≤5%, 5-10%, 10-16%), Moisture Content (≤13.5%, ≤14.5%)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Sisal Fiber Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Sisal Fiber market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Sisal Fiber Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Sisal Fiber

Chapter 4: Presenting the Sisal Fiber Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Sisal Fiber market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Sisal Fiber Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Sisal Fiber Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

