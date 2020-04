Singapore MICE tourism market is projected to reach nearly US$ 2.5 Billion across the 20 countries covered in this report by the year end of 2021.

Singapore is one of the world’s top MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions & Exhibitions) destination. Singapore is a stellar MICE city, maintaining a perfect tourism impression among world-wide travelers with its stable and conducive business environment, convenient transportation, pleasant environment and well-appointed facilities. These factors tend to attract international organizations to base their regional offices in the city. Singapore has always been a magnetic venue for business and leisure. Sightseeing, catering, entertainment, business events and exhibitions together create an integrated tourism chain in this country. Facilities for both business and leisure such as World Resort Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore, Merlion’s Park, Suntec Singapore and Singapore EXPO ensure Singapore’s position as a prime MICE destination. Singapore provides a conducive platform for MICE travelers to achieve their success in Singapore through a dynamic environment underpinned by vibrant knowledge, wide networks, ease of doing business and a sense of fun.

Singapore MICE Travelers Insights

China and Indonesia will be the major source market for Singapore MICE tourism by the year end of 2021. India will be the third leading source market for Singapore MICE tourism by 2021. Japan stand at the fourth spot with XX% share of the Singapore MICE tourist arrivals. South Korea and Thailand holds the fifth and sixth highest share of the Singapore MICE tourist arrivals, being followed by United States by the year end of 2021.

Singapore MICE Tourism Market Revenue Insights

Japan MICE travelers has enjoyed a significant role in contributing revenue to the Singapore economy in 2015. Japan contributed 18.1% share in 2015 but Japan will not retain its #1 position in the revenue generator due to the fall in the MICE travelers’ in Singapore. It is predicted that China, India and Indonesia will be leading revenue generators by the year end of 2021. Other countries such as South Korea, United States and Thailand will also be the major revenue generators by the year end of 2021.

The research report titled “” Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares & Forecast 2016 – 2021” provides detailed information on the Singapore MICE Tourism Market. This report analyzes market data and provides a better understanding of MICE travelers flows and revenue to Singapore. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for Singapore MICE tourism market has been detailed in the report. This report also entails a detailed description of growth drivers and challenges of the Singapore MICE tourism market.

This 115 Page report with 84 Figures and 4 Tables has been analyzed from 5 viewpoints:

1. Singapore MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast (2010 – 2021)

2. Singapore MICE Travelers, Revenue Share & Forecast (2010 – 2021)

3. Singapore MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast – Top 20 Country Analysis (2010 – 2021)

4. Singapore MICE Tourism Market – Growth Drivers

5. Singapore MICE Tourism Market – Challenges

Singapore MICE Tourism Market – 20 Countries Covered

1. Indonesia

2. Malaysia

3. Philippines

4. Japan

5. Thailand

6. China

7. Taiwan

8. Hong Kong

9. South Korea

10. India

11. France

12. Germany

13. Italy

14. Netherlands

15. United Kingdom

16. Canada

17. United States

18. New Zealand

19. Australia

20. South Africa

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market?

The Content of the Study Subjects, Includes a Total of 15 Chapters:

Chapter 1 , to describe Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism product scope, market overview , market opportunities , market driving force and market risks.

, to describe Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism , market , market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism in 2020 and 2024.

to profile the top manufacturers of Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism, with and global market share of Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism in 2020 and 2024. Chapter 3, the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism competitive and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4 , the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions , from 2020 to 2024.

, the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the , from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 , to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2020 to 2024.

, to break the sales data at the and market share for key countries in the world, from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2020 to 2024.

to segment the sales by market rate by type, application, from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 12, Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism market forecast, by regions, type and application , with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2024.

Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism market forecast, , with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

{A free report data (as a form of Excel Datasheet) will also be provided upon request along with a new purchase.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.}

