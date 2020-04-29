Physical Identity and Access Management Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026
Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market is valued approximately at USD 690.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Physical identity and access management (PIAM) is software that offers management platform for the access and authentication of employees, contractors, visitors, and partners to organizational infrastructure. PIAM detects the outside threats such as unauthorized users and face the problem of lower productivity, lack of information security and evaluation of regulatory compliance. The rising adoption of physical identity and access management in various applications such as Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Information Technology & IT-Enabled Services, Telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Education, Transportation etc. will boost the demand in the market. The future-proofing security operations and stringent security compliances and Government Regulations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, surge in demand for cloud-based Physical Identity and Access Management among small- & medium-sized businesses and increase in awareness about numerous benefits provided by this software seems to be opportunity for market key players to expand their business, will likely to propel the growth of this market. For instance: as per company’s news release in September 2017, HID Global launched Quantum Secure SAFE Enterprise, an off-the-shelf addition to its SAFE Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM). Quantum Secure SAFE Enterprise manage all of organizations identity types at lower cost and there will not be any need to purchase a separate standalone product. However, lack of awareness about advanced security solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of global Physical Identity and Access Management market during the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
HID Global (Quantum Secure)
AlertEnterprise
IDCUBE Identification Systems
Micro Focus
OKTa Inc.
Access Security Corporation
Gemalto
The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Oracle
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Avatie
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Software
Services
By Service:
Consulting
Implementation & Integration
Maintenance & Support
By Organization Size:
Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical:
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Information Technology & IT-Enabled Services
Telecom, Banking
Financial Services and Insurance
Healthcare
Education
Transportation
Others
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
Some Points from Table of Content
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market: Industry Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market, by Component
Chapter 6 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market, by Service
Chapter 7 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market, by Organizational Size
Chapter 8 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market, by Vertical
Chapter 9 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Top Market Strategies
10.2. Company Profiles
10.2.1. HID Global (Quantum Secure)
10.2.2. AlertEnterprise
10.2.3. IDCUBE Identification Systems
10.2.4. Micro Focus
10.2.5. OKTa Inc.
10.2.6. Access Security Corporation
10.2.7. Gemalto
10.2.8. The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
10.2.9. Oracle
10.2.10. Amazon Web Services (AWS)
10.2.11. Avatie
Chapter 11 Research Process
