Physical Identity and Access Management Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market is valued approximately at USD 690.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Physical identity and access management (PIAM) is software that offers management platform for the access and authentication of employees, contractors, visitors, and partners to organizational infrastructure. PIAM detects the outside threats such as unauthorized users and face the problem of lower productivity, lack of information security and evaluation of regulatory compliance. The rising adoption of physical identity and access management in various applications such as Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Information Technology & IT-Enabled Services, Telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Education, Transportation etc. will boost the demand in the market. The future-proofing security operations and stringent security compliances and Government Regulations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, surge in demand for cloud-based Physical Identity and Access Management among small- & medium-sized businesses and increase in awareness about numerous benefits provided by this software seems to be opportunity for market key players to expand their business, will likely to propel the growth of this market. For instance: as per company’s news release in September 2017, HID Global launched Quantum Secure SAFE Enterprise, an off-the-shelf addition to its SAFE Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM). Quantum Secure SAFE Enterprise manage all of organizations identity types at lower cost and there will not be any need to purchase a separate standalone product. However, lack of awareness about advanced security solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of global Physical Identity and Access Management market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

HID Global (Quantum Secure)

AlertEnterprise

IDCUBE Identification Systems

Micro Focus

OKTa Inc.

Access Security Corporation

Gemalto

The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oracle

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Avatie

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Service:

Consulting

Implementation & Integration

Maintenance & Support

By Organization Size:

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Information Technology & IT-Enabled Services

Telecom, Banking

Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Education

Transportation

Others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market, by Component

Chapter 6 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market, by Service

Chapter 7 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market, by Organizational Size

Chapter 8 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market, by Vertical

Chapter 9 Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. HID Global (Quantum Secure)

10.2.2. AlertEnterprise

10.2.3. IDCUBE Identification Systems

10.2.4. Micro Focus

10.2.5. OKTa Inc.

10.2.6. Access Security Corporation

10.2.7. Gemalto

10.2.8. The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

10.2.9. Oracle

10.2.10. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

10.2.11. Avatie

Chapter 11 Research Process

