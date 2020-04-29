Pet Food Packaging Market COVID19 BREAKDOWN IMPACT: Size, Share, Demand, Dynamics, Trends, Applications, Price, Top Manufacturers Analysis and 2020-2026 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report

Global Pet Food Packaging Market is valued approximately at USD 9.79 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pet food packaging is used for the wrapping or enclosing food items produced specifically for animals (pets). The packaging of such product is available in rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible options. Quality of life and health of pets largely depends on their diet. Majority of pet owners and pet lovers concerned about proper nutrition of pets for such purpose pets packaging is necessary to assure good quality of food. The market is expected to increase over the forecast years due to the increasing adoption of pets over the forecast years. For instance: according to the 2017-2018 National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 68% of the US households (about 85 million families) own a pet. Also, pet ownership is steadily increasing in India and estimates show there are around 19 million pets in India which includes around 80 percent of these are dogs, followed by cats and then smaller animals like fish and birds. In Addition, on an average, 6,00,000 pets are adopted every year in India. Moreover, convenience, simplicity, and product differentiation with transparency in pet food packaging along with rise in pet food expenditure are also the factors propelling the growth of market over the forecast year. However, stringent pet food quality and safety regulations and shortage of raw materials and fluctuation in their prices are the factors hamper the growth of market over the forthcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Pet Food Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in ownership of pets in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as growing expenditure in pet food and humanization of pet food is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the Pet Food Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor PLC

Mondi PLC

Sonoco products company

Constantia Flexibles

Huhtamaki OYJ

Berry global group, Inc.

Smurfit Kappa

Ardagh group S.A.

Aptargroup, Inc.

Goglio S.P.A.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Animal:

Dog

Cat

Fish

Bird

Other Animals

By Food:

Dry Food

Wet Food

Pet Treats

Other Food

By Material Type:

Paper & Paper board

Plastic Packaging

Metal

Others

By Packaging Type:

Bags

Cans

Pouches

Cartons

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

