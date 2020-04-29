Pea Protein Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Pea Protein Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the pea protein market include Rouquette Freres, Ingredion, Puris Foods, Emsland Group, Fenchem Inc, DuPont, The Green Labs LLC, A&B Ingredients, Glanbia PLC, The Scoular Company, Axiom Foods Inc , and Burcon Nutrascience Corp. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising popularity of meat substitutes, and issues related to lactose intolerance among adults along with high demand for gluten-free products are the key factors that drive the market demand. In addition to this, rising health awareness with nutrition enrichment and rising concerns regarding dairy and meat allergies is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Though, vegan culture and strong desire of products such as plant-based protein beverages and protein snacks is anticipated to create potential opportunities for pea protein market in the coming year. However, limited data transmission range of VCSEL may hamper the market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of pea protein.

Market Segmentation

The entire pea protein market has been sub-categorized into type, form, source, and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

By Form

Dry

Wet

By Source

Split yellow peas

Lentils

Chickpeas

By Application

Meat substitutes

Performance nutrition

Functional foods

Snacks

Beverages

Bakery products

Confectionery

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for pea protein market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

