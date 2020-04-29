Passenger Information System Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global Passenger Information System Market is valued approximately at USD 21.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Passenger information system is automated system that provides real time information to users of public transport via visual, voice or any other media. It acts as a communication link between a transit agency and passengers, enabling to deliver real time information of vehicle location & status updates, timely announcements and schedule of journey. The passenger information system (PIS) offers new broadcast, weather forecast display, on-demand information, emergency communication and entertainment which attracts large number of passengers across the world. The advanced technologies and development of 4G/LTE communication technologies has enhanced the demand for the display of information on cause of delay, arrival and departure and on mobile devices and smartphones. The rising smartphone penetration with enhanced connectivity, rising frequencies of passenger�s journey through public transport and growing demand for real time and reliable passenger information are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: Around 66% of individuals adopts smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, globally, as per Zenith�s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. However, high maintenance and implementation costs of PIS is the major factor restraining the growth of global Passenger Information System market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Location:

On Board

In Station

By Mode of Transportation:

Railways

Roadways

Airways & Waterways

By Functional Mode:

Multimedia Displays

Audio Systems

Computing Systems

Networking and Communication Devices

Video Surveillance

Content Management System

Other Functional Models

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

