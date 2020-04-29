Oilfield Exploration & Production Market – Global Industry Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2020-2025

Oilfield Exploration & Production Market Professional Survey Report 2020 This research report provides Insights on market-related factors such as Oilfield Exploration & Production Market size, latest & future trends, competition, forecasts and more. It offers decisive specks of the market such as major leading players, market size over the forecast period of six years, market share, segmentation analysis, current market trends, movements and major geographical regions involved. Drivers and restraints are studied with respect to external factors influencing the growth of the Oilfield Exploration & Production market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Oilfield Exploration & Production Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Summary

Global oil and gas market is on a growth trajectory after a long gap of downturn, yet global geopolitical activities are shaping up the further roadmap. The recent preparations to revise sanctions on Iran by the United States based on the counterbalance provided by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to meet additional oil production and maintain oil price stability are something to watch out for. Much of the OPEC members were able to moderate the production to maintain a supply and demand balance to control the oil prices, but members such as Venezuela still lingers on the internal crisis that has led to fall in the oil production in the country. The future of oil prices would be dependent on the outcome from these global political decisions. However, the industry has reshaped itself better in the downturn and is prepared well to absorb shocks and propel with faster efficiency.

Using advanced 3-D and 4-D (time-lapse) seismic exploration techniques in conjunction with technologies such as portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers, hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, resources including abandoned/old pressure-depleted wells, tight oil, shale gas, shale oil, tight gas and coal bed methane have completely transformed the U.S. energy landscape by facilitating access to reserves that were previously unavailable. This success in the U.S. with unconventional resources and marginal reserves has prompted other countries to reconsider developing their own unconventional and marginal resources and assessing how soon this can be achieved. Development of super-strong alloys allow drill bits to go into high-temperature, high-pressure fields. Other advances include logging while drilling, horizontal/directional drilling, “smart” drill bits and miscible methods for enhancing oil recovery.

Exploration for new sources of oil and gas has always been the primary strategy of the oil industry but digging and recovering more efficiently is perhaps of greater importance when finances are stretched, and untested areas are riskier. Producers are instead faced with three options –

– Increase production from existing assets.

– Monetize known reserves.

– Reduce exploration and production costs.

Advanced exploration and downhole technology are redirecting the search, identification and recovery of bypassed oil and gas, thus ensuring higher productivity to be coaxed out of mature, old, dormant/abandoned and pressure-depleted fields and enabling the monetization of stranded reserves. Since the oil price dip in 2014, exploration activities have gained gradual traction in recent years. The rising number of auctions for exploration and equally enthusiastic response form upstream companies is an evidence of this growing positivity. Recently companies such as Shell, Eni, Chevron and Repsol won exploration bids for the Mexcian Deepwater auctions. Shell won nine out of the REDACTED exploration acreages put on auction. Similarly, exploration activities grew offshore in Cote d’ Ivoire by British Petroleum andKosmos. Tullow won offshore licenses in Cote d’Iv oire and Peru.

Overview of the Report: The report begins with a market overview and moves on to cover the growth prospects of the Oilfield Exploration & Production markets. Global Oilfield Exploration & Production industry 2019 is a comprehensive, professional report delivering market research data that is relevant for new market entrants or established players. Key strategies of the companies operating in the markets and their impact analysis have been included in the report. Furthermore, a business overview, revenue share, and SWOT analysis of the leading players in the Oilfield Exploration & Production market are available in the report.

Oilfield Exploration & Production Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The Key Offering By Oilfield Exploration & Production Market Report:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions. Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy. SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

Progression of key events associated with the company. Major products and services – A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

A list of major products, services, and brands of the company. Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 , to describe Oilfield Exploration & Production product scope, market overview , market opportunities , market driving force and market risks.

, to describe Oilfield Exploration & Production , market , market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oilfield Exploration & Production, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oilfield Exploration & Production in 2018 and 2019.

to profile the top manufacturers of Oilfield Exploration & Production, with and global market share of Oilfield Exploration & Production in 2018 and 2019. Chapter 3, the Oilfield Exploration & Production competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

the Oilfield Exploration & Production competitive and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4 , the Oilfield Exploration & Production breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions , from 2019 to 2024.

, the Oilfield Exploration & Production breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the , from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 , to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2024.

, to break the sales data at the and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2024.

to segment the sales by market rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 12, Oilfield Exploration & Production market forecast, by regions, type and application , with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Oilfield Exploration & Production market forecast, , with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Oilfield Exploration & Production sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

A free report data (as a form of Excel Datasheet) will also be provided upon request along with a new purchase.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

About Us:

Qurate Business Intelligence delivers unique market research solutions to its customers and help them to get equipped with refined information and market insights derived from reports. We are committed to providing best business services and easy processes to get the same. Qurate Business Intelligence considers themselves as strategic partners of their customers and always shows the keen level of interest to deliver quality.

Contact Us:Web: www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Ph: US – +13393375221, IN – +919881074592