Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market is valued approximately USD 1.53 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Nanosatellite and Microsatellite are sub-segments of the Small Satellites. The term Microsatellite is used when the wet mass of the satellite is between 10 and 100kg while when the wet mass of the satellite is 1 to 10 kg it is referred to as nanosatellite. These satellites are majorly used for earth observation, communication purposes , and space research. Besides these usages, nanosatellites and microsatellites are also utilized in defense, military sector and for commercial purposes. Nanosatellites and microsatellites are basically used for research requirements and for scientific objectives on a large scale. With the increasing pace of earth observation, communication and space research the demand for these satellites has increased tremendously. Furthermore, nanosatellites are low cost bearing as compared to the traditional satellites. Hence these Satellites helps to remove the obstacles of heavy investments in the space industry. The advancement in the communications sector coupled with the rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is expected boost the market growth. As the adoption of IoT will encourage start-ups to launch their own small satellites into the space. __Also, growing government support towards companies to launch nanosatellites and microsatellites for earth observation, communication and navigation and other applications paves a concrete pathway for the market growth. However, high chances of failure impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, the emerging role of small satellites in the telecom sector has enabled telecom providers to accelerate 5G deployment globally, along with creating market opportunities for Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market.

Major market player included in this report are:

GomSpace (Denmark)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

L3Harris Technologies (US)

Sierra Nevada Corporation (US)

AAC Clyde Space (Scotland)

Planet Labs Inc. (US)

NanoAvionics Corp. (US)

Innovative Solutions In Space (Netherlands)

RUAG Holding (Switzerland)

Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (England)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software & Data Processing

Launch Services

By Type:

Nanosatellite

Microsatellite

By Application:

Communication

Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

Scientific Research

Biological Experiment

Others

By Vertical:

Government

Defense

Civil

Commercial

Energy and Infrastructure

Maritime and Transportation

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market, by Component

Chapter 6 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market, by Type

Chapter 7 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market, by Application

Chapter 8 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market, by Vertical

Chapter 9 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. GomSpace (Denmark)

10.2.2. Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

10.2.3. L3Harris Technologies (US)

10.2.4. Sierra Nevada Corporation (US)

10.2.5. AAC Clyde Space (Scotland)

10.2.6. Planet Labs Inc. (US)

10.2.7. NanoAvionics Corp (US)

10.2.8. Innovative Solutions In Space (Netherlands)

10.2.9. RUAG Holding (Switzerland)

10.2.10. Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (England)

Chapter 11 Research Process

