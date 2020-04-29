Microturbine Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Microturbine Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the microturbine market include Ansaldo Energia SPA, Bladon Jets, Capstone Turbine Corporation, FlexEnergy Inc., Brayton Energy, LLC, Toyota Motor Corporation, Micro Turbine Technology B.V., ICR Turbine Engine Corporation, Calnetix Technologie, Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing energy demand across the globe is the key factor driving the market growth. Additionally, there is an increasing focus on green and sustainable power generation, which is propel the demand as microturbines offer stable and reliable power with minimal emissions of greenhouse gases. Additionally, extensive adoption of CHP systems across various industries is also catalyzing the market growth. They are widely used in wastewater treatment plants, breweries, paper and rubber mills and the residential segment for providing residual heat in cold climates.

The report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of microturbine.

Market Segmentation

The entire microturbine market has been sub-categorized into application, power rating, end-user.

By Application

Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

Standby Power

By Power Rating

12 kW – 50kW

50 kW – 250 kW

250 kW – 500 kW

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for microturbine market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

