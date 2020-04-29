Metal Forged Parts Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Metal Forged Parts market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Metal Forged Parts market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.

As part of global economic outlook, the report brings to light current and future market scenarios that need to be considered when planning business strategies. Furthermore, it analyzes pricing strategies of manufacturers and gives a thorough breakdown of raw material and other costs. The regional assessment of the global Metal Forged Parts market includes a broad evaluation of top markets such as North America, Europe, China, the MEA, and India. All of the segments, be them of the application, product, or geographical category, are analyzed on the basis of vital factors, viz. market share, consumption, revenue, volume, market size, and CAGR.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Metal Forged Parts market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Metal Forged Parts market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Metal Forged Parts Market are:Nippon Steel, Precision Castparts, China First Heavy Industries, Bharat Forge, Kovarna VIVA

Global Metal Forged Parts Market by Product Type: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Aluminum Alloy, Magnesium, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Other

Global Metal Forged Parts Market by Application: Car, Aviation, Petroleum Gas, Build, Agriculture, Other

The analysts have studied the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global Metal Forged Parts market. In addition, they have offered an all-encompassing evaluation of their ripple effects on the global Metal Forged Parts market. The comprehensive opportunity analysis included in the report helps players to secure a strong position and cash in on lucrative prospects in the global Metal Forged Parts market. It sheds light on other important factors impacting the growth trajectory and trends of the global Metal Forged Parts market.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Metal Forged Parts market?

How will the global Metal Forged Parts market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Metal Forged Parts market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Metal Forged Parts market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Metal Forged Parts market throughout the forecast period?

Table Of Content

1 Metal Forged Parts Market Overview

1.1 Metal Forged Parts Product Overview

1.2 Metal Forged Parts Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbon Steel

1.2.2 Alloy Steel

1.2.3 Aluminum Alloy

1.2.4 Magnesium

1.2.5 Stainless Steel

1.2.6 Titanium

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Metal Forged Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Metal Forged Parts Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Metal Forged Parts Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Metal Forged Parts Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Metal Forged Parts Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Metal Forged Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Metal Forged Parts Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Metal Forged Parts Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Metal Forged Parts Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Metal Forged Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Metal Forged Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Metal Forged Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Forged Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Metal Forged Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Forged Parts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Metal Forged Parts Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Metal Forged Parts Industry

1.5.1.1 Metal Forged Parts Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Metal Forged Parts Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Metal Forged Parts Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Metal Forged Parts Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Metal Forged Parts Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Metal Forged Parts Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Metal Forged Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Metal Forged Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Metal Forged Parts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Metal Forged Parts Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Metal Forged Parts Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Metal Forged Parts as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metal Forged Parts Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Metal Forged Parts Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Metal Forged Parts Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Metal Forged Parts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Metal Forged Parts Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Metal Forged Parts Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Metal Forged Parts Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Metal Forged Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Metal Forged Parts Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Metal Forged Parts Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Metal Forged Parts Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Metal Forged Parts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Metal Forged Parts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Metal Forged Parts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Forged Parts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Forged Parts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Metal Forged Parts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Metal Forged Parts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Metal Forged Parts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Metal Forged Parts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forged Parts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forged Parts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Metal Forged Parts by Application

4.1 Metal Forged Parts Segment by Application

4.1.1 Car

4.1.2 Aviation

4.1.3 Petroleum Gas

4.1.4 Build

4.1.5 Agriculture

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Metal Forged Parts Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Metal Forged Parts Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Metal Forged Parts Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Metal Forged Parts Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Metal Forged Parts by Application

4.5.2 Europe Metal Forged Parts by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Forged Parts by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Metal Forged Parts by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Forged Parts by Application

5 North America Metal Forged Parts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Metal Forged Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Metal Forged Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Metal Forged Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Metal Forged Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Metal Forged Parts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Metal Forged Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Metal Forged Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Metal Forged Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Metal Forged Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Metal Forged Parts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Forged Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Forged Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Forged Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Forged Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Metal Forged Parts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Metal Forged Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Metal Forged Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Metal Forged Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Metal Forged Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Metal Forged Parts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forged Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forged Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forged Parts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forged Parts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Metal Forged Parts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Forged Parts Business

10.1 Nippon Steel

10.1.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nippon Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Nippon Steel Metal Forged Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Nippon Steel Metal Forged Parts Products Offered

10.1.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development

10.2 Precision Castparts

10.2.1 Precision Castparts Corporation Information

10.2.2 Precision Castparts Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Precision Castparts Metal Forged Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Nippon Steel Metal Forged Parts Products Offered

10.2.5 Precision Castparts Recent Development

10.3 China First Heavy Industries

10.3.1 China First Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 China First Heavy Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 China First Heavy Industries Metal Forged Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 China First Heavy Industries Metal Forged Parts Products Offered

10.3.5 China First Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.4 Bharat Forge

10.4.1 Bharat Forge Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bharat Forge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Bharat Forge Metal Forged Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Bharat Forge Metal Forged Parts Products Offered

10.4.5 Bharat Forge Recent Development

10.5 Kovarna VIVA

10.5.1 Kovarna VIVA Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kovarna VIVA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Kovarna VIVA Metal Forged Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Kovarna VIVA Metal Forged Parts Products Offered

10.5.5 Kovarna VIVA Recent Development

…

11 Metal Forged Parts Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Metal Forged Parts Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Metal Forged Parts Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.