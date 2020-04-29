Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market 2020 Analysis By Tesla, Snam SPA, Umicore, Tes – Amm India Pvt. Ltd., Raw Materials Company, Recupyl, innovative battery recycling

This Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market research report guides the management of a firm in planning. For the same, it provides accurate and up- to-date information about the demands, customer’s changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, buying intentions etc. Manufacturer can adjust production according to the conditions of demand which is evaluated in the report. It lends a hand to establish correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences. Moreover, manufacturer can secure economies in the distribution of products with the data underlined in this Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market analysis report. Also, the report makes the marketing of goods efficient and economical which facilitate in abolishing all type of wastage.

“Global lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 22.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.”

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Tesla, Snam SPA, Umicore, Tes – Amm India Pvt. Ltd., Raw Materials Company, Recupyl, innovative battery recycling, Global Technology Systems, Inc., ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, AKKUSER OY & DIGITOIMISTO ROI, American Manganese Inc., Battery Recycling Made Easy, Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., Interstate Batteries, LI-CYCLE CORP., Lithion Recycling, Neometals Ltd, OnTo Technology, LLC., Retriev Technologies, SITRASA, Storage Battery Systems, LLC among others.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

On the basis of chemistry, the market is segmented into Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LI-CO), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium-Manganese Oxide Spinal (LMO) and Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LI-TO). In June 2019, Lithion Recycling participated in 19th edition of the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) at San Diego, California from 24 – 27 June 2019.Through this exhibition the company tried to expand its lithium ion battery recycle service portfolio in the market.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into hydrometallurgical process, pyrometallurgy process, mechanical process and others. In May, Storage Battery Systems, LLC has opened a new Dallas branch which will provide solutions for the specific customer needs. Thus, with this, they will be able to reach out to their customers across the globe.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, power, industrial, marine and others. In March, Storage Battery Systems, LLC launched its two new battery technologies at PROMAT 2019 a premier trade shows. It will help the company to meet the rising demands of logistics and material handling as well as to meet the growing demand of their customers.



Utilizes Powerful Tools and Methodologies-: The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market has been evaluated and analyzed utilizing various powerful market research tool and methodologies such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis and PORTER’s Five Forces analysis. These tools analyze the competitive forces prevailing in the market which somehow affects the market growth.

Performs Competitive Analysis: The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

