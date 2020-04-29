IT BFSI Market Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment Ratio by 2027

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall IT BFSI market globally. This report on ‘IT BFSI market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) offer various types of banking solutions and services, usually used by the BPOs or IT firms and in companies that manage data processing and software development activities. Integration of IT with the BFSI industry enables to provide technological solutions to the firms which have large confidential data and unsorted data along with concerns for data security. The key factors such as customized IT solutions for specific banking needs and rising need to improve and enhance customer experience are propelling the growth of IT BFSI market. However, privacy and security concerns owing to advanced cybersecurity attacks is the major challenge that is expected to hamper the IT BFSI market growth.

Leading key Players:

Accenture

Adobe Inc.

Cognizant

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NCR Corporation

Oracle Corporation

com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the IT BFSI market.

