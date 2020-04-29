Indian Mold Release Agents Market to Witness 5.2% CAGR during 2019–2024

The construction industry in India is growing at a rapid pace in India, the primary contributor to which are the rising disposable income of people and increasing middle-class population in the country.The average real income of rural and urban India is predicted to increase by 3.6% and 5.7%, respectively, by 2025. Owing to these factors, the Indian construction industry is projected to generate a revenue of $738.5 billion by 2022. Furthermore, the industry in the country is expected to emerge as the third largest across the globe by 2025. Due to all these factors, the demand for mold release agents is also growing in the country.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/indian-mold-release-agents-market/report-sample

Mold release agents are basically required for molding processes, which include the manufacturing of bulk molding compounds and sheet molding compounds. In the construction industry, mold release agents are utilized when there is a need for preventing the adhesion of the freshly placed concrete on its molding surface. According to a P&S Intelligence report, the Indian mold release agents market reached a value of $114.6 million in 2018 and is expected to attain a value of $153.9 million by 2024, advancing at a 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

The two major types of mold release agents are solvent-based and water-based. The demand for water-based mold release agents is expected to increase considerably in the coming years, because of their environment-friendly nature and enhanced performance metrics. Water-based mold release agents does not contain any harmful solvents or chemicals that can prove hazardous for humans or the environment. The growing requirement for these products is further projected to result in the growth of the Indian mold release agents market in the near future.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=indian-mold-release-agents-market

Competitive Landscape of India Mold Release Agents Market



The Indian mold release agents market has both domestic and international players. The major players are Fosroc International Ltd., Chem-Trend L.P., TAG Chemicals GmbH, Dow Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, BASF SE, Lanxess AG, ITW Chemin, Chem-Verse Consultants (India) Private Limited, Technomak, BuildCore Chemicals, and 3M India Ltd.

Chem-Trend L.P. held the largest Indian mold release agents market share, of 15.7%, in 2018, owing to its vast product range serving various end-use industries, which include aerospace, automotive & transportation, construction, and mining. In addition, the various mold release agents provided by the company have various application areas, where they are used to release composites, die casts, polyurethane products, rubber, tires, thermoplastics, and wood composites from various molds.

Some other important players operating in the mold release agents market in India are Trio Chemicals & Allied Products and Tuff Bond Industrial Adhesives Pvt. Ltd.