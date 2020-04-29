India Electric Bus Market to Register Over 10-Times Growth by 2025

Historically, the southern part of the country registered the highest bus sales, and the scenario is predicted to stay the same in the future. However, bus sales are projected to grow the fastest in North India, primarily owing to the alarming pollution levels in Delhi, the country’s capital. Both, the central as well as state government, have plans to press electric buses for public transportation in the city in a phased manner. Apart from Delhi, other states in the region are also doing their bit to reduce pollution; for instance, the Punjab government, under its New and Renewable Sources of Energy policy, supports the manufacturing of electric buses and batteries.

With urbanization, which is often a result of industrialization, the air pollution levels also go up. It is primarily owing to this factor that the governments of various Indian states are promoting electric buses over diesel variants. Driven by such measures, the Indian electric bus market is set to reach 7,187 unit sales by 2025. Initiatives taken by the governments to promote electric vehicles include an investment of $1,460 million (INR 10,000 crore), of which $517.5 million (INR 3,545 crore) is for offering subsidies on 7,090 buses. Similarly, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced intentions to procure 26,000 alternative-fuel buses in November 2017.

Apart from granting funds for alternative-fuel vehicle manufacturing, the government is also tightening the screws around fossil fuel-driven vehicles. One of the ways in which it is being done is the planned implementation of Bharat Stage (BS) VI emission norms, directly after BS IV, by 2020, which will render several non-compliant vehicle models, primarily those running on diesel, illegal. As all non-CNG buses run on diesel, the BS VI implementation is predicted to strengthen the focus on electric buses.

The market for electric buses in India is also growing because of the increasing manufacturing of such vehicles in the country. Large automakers, including Tata Motors Limited, Olectra Greentech Limited, and Ashok Leyland Limited, are setting up electric bus manufacturing plants in India, with foreign direct investment allowed under the Make in India initiative. Domestic manufacturing of buses would radically bring down their purchase price, thereby allowing government agencies and private transit firms to procure them.

Of the two types of vehicles in the market — battery electric buses (BEB) and hybrid electric buses (HEB) — BEBs are predicted to be more popular among consumers during 2019–2025. The reason for this is the higher subsidies available on their manufacturing and purchase, compared to HEBs, as the former type produce almost no carbon emissions. Considering this, automakers are increasingly adding BEBs to their portfolio, which is further expected to help in the Indian electric bus market growth.