How will Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Generate $106,493.0 Million Revenue in 2024?

The expansion of the automotive industry, on account of the rising concerns over environmental issues and fluctuating oil prices, has resulted in the development of various alternatives to internal combustion engines (ICE). Furthermore, the role of government agencies across the world, in the promotion of electric vehicles, has contributed toward the growth of the lithium-ion (Li-ion)battery market in the recent years. The market is expected to grow from its $33,720.8 million valuation in 2018 to $106,493.0 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 21.8% during 2019–2024 (forecast period).

Such energy storage devices are composed of lithium, which is among the lightest metal with the highest electrochemical potential. Owing to their lightness and high energy density, Li-ion batteries are ideal for portable devices. Moreover, they have negligible memory effect and do not comprise poisonous metals, such as mercury, lead, or cadmium. With the increasing demand for smartphones and other electronic devices, the lithium-ion battery marketis prospering,owing to the ability of such components to run for long hours, which increases their popularity.

The world is witnessing a shift toward renewable energy, on account of the rising environmental hazards due to the usage of non-renewable sources of energy. For instance, in December 2018, in the U.S., mayors of more than 200 communities adopted measures to achieve 100% renewable energy utilization by 2035. This will lead to an increased demand for Li-ion batteries,due to their use as renewable energy storage devices as well as their high energy density and falling costs, thereby driving the lithium-ion battery market.

Geographical Analysis of Lithium-Ion Battery Market

APAC and North America are expected to account for over 80.0% share in the global lithium-ion battery market, by 2024. This can be mainly attributed to the presence of established players and increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in portable electronic devices, EVs, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems.

Europe, LATAM, and MEA also hold considerable shares in the market, on account of the government incentives for creating energy from renewable sources, increase in EV manufacturing volume, and quick adoption of smart portable electronics.

Germany is expected to lead the European lithium-ion battery market, mainly as a result of the high penetration rate of EVs.

Mexico is predicted to be the fastest-growing market in the LATAM region. The increase in the demand for electronic items and EVs are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market in Mexico.

Due to the rising electric vehicle fleet size and demand for electric cars, Saudi Arabia is expected to hold a considerable share in the MEA region in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Lithium-Ion Battery Market

The lithium-ion battery market is highly fragmented in nature, with BYD Company Limited, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd., and GS Yuasa Corporation as some of the major players.