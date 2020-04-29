HIGH THROUGHPUT SCREENING MARKET 2020 IS GROWING GLOBALLY WITH AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC, DANAHER, PERKINELMER INC., TECAN TRADING AG, AXXAM SPA, MERCK KGAA

Global High Throughput Screening Market By Product & Services (Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumables & Accessories, Software, Services), Technology (Cell-Based Assays, Lab-On-A-Chip, Ultra-High-Throughput Screening, Bioinformatics, Label-Free Technology), Application (Target Identification and Validation, Primary and Secondary Screening, Toxicology Assessment, Other), End- Users (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Government Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

High throughput screening market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 29.32 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.81% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing research activities in stem cells & toxicology and growing number of drugs target for screening are the factors which are creating new opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The major players covered in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc, Danaher, PerkinElmer Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Axxam SpA, Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Corning Incorporated, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., General Electric, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Luminex Corporation., Charles River, AstraZeneca, Sygnature Discovery, among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights:

High throughput screening is a drug discovery process that enables automated testing for a specific biological target of significant numbers of chemical or biological compounds. It has the ability to evaluate tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of compounds in a dayThey also decrease the cost of the drug development.

Increasing adoption of open innovation models in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and rising usage in the drug development are the factor which will drive the market growth. Growing demand for new drugs for different life threatening diseases is also expected to accelerate the market growth. Increasing government funding & rising R&D investments will also enhance the growth of this market. Rising usage of HTS in research centers & universities and rising capital investment by various research institute will further create new opportunity for the market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Global High Throughput Screening Market Scope and Market Size

High throughput screening market is segmented of the basis of product & services, technology, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product & services, high throughput screening market is segmented into reagents & assay kits, instruments, consumables & accessories, software, and services.

High throughput screening market has also been segmented based on the basis of technology as cell-based assays, lab-on-a-chip, ultra-high-throughput screening, bioinformatics and label-free technology. The cell based assays is further divided into 2D cell culture, 3D cell culture, and perfusion cell culture. The 3D cell culture is further divided into scaffold-based technology, scaffold-free technology. The scaffold-based technology is sub- segmented into hydrogels, inert matrix/solid scaffolds, and micropatterned surfaces. Hydrogel segment is divided into animal- derived hydrogels, synthetic hydrogels, and alginate/agarose. Animal derived hydrogels is segmented into matrigel and collagen. The scaffold-free technology is segmented into microplates, hanging drop plates, ultra-low binding plates, and other scaffold- free technologies.

On the basis of application, the high throughput screening market is segmented into target identification and validation, primary and secondary screening, toxicology assessment, and other.

The high throughput screening market is also segmented on the basis of end- users. The end- users is divided into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government institutes, contract research organizations, and others.

High Throughput Screening Market Country Level Analysis

High throughput screening market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by product & services, technology, application and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the high throughput screening market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the high throughput screening market due to technological advancement in the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of increasing adoption of new technologies to enhance the standard of medicines.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

High throughput screening market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for high throughput screening market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the high throughput screening market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and High Throughput Screening Market Share Analysis

High throughput screening market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to high throughput screening market.

