Global Smart Highway Market Size, COVID 19 Impact, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Forecast to 2026

Global Smart Highway Market is valued approximately at USD 27.81 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Smart highways comprise of smart computing technologies, sensors and smart monitoring systems all attached into a single monitoring unit. Smart highways monitor traffic congestion on each road and averts the traffic consequently to have a smoother and faster travel. Increasing need for sustainable and reliable roads, increase in the number of vehicles on the road along with the increasing requirement for reducing traffic injuries are key factors that are influencing the global market. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the number of on motor vehicles sales increased to 95 million units in 2018 in comparison to 75 million in 2010. Further, as per the WHO, about 1.35 million people die every year owing to road traffic accidents worldwide. With these road traffic congestion issues there is a necessity to cut the number of road traffic injuries besides smart highways is considered as one of the best solutions to this problem. The numerous components of smart highways such as smart lighting systems, traffic management systems, and speed monitoring techniques are created to decrease road traffic injuries. The increasing awareness pertaining to the gains of smart highways, such as the reduction in traffic congestion, is too propelling the smart highway market substantially. Furthermore, technological advancement in the transportation sector as well as emergence of smart vehicles is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high initial and maintenance cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Technology:

Smart Transport Management System

Smart Traffic Management System

Communication System

Monitoring System

Other Product Technologies

By Services:

Consultancy Services

Maintenance and Operation Services

Managed Services

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Smart Highway Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Smart Highway Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Smart Highway Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Smart Highway Market, by Product Technology

Chapter 6 Global Smart Highway Market, by Services

Chapter 7 Global Smart Highway Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Alcatel-Lucent S.A

8.2.2. Cisco Systems Inc.

8.2.3. IBM Corporation

8.2.4. Indra Sistemas SA

8.2.5. Infineon Technologies AG

8.2.6. Intelligent Highway Solutions Inc.

8.2.7. Kapsch AG

8.2.8. LG CNS Co. Ltd

8.2.9. Schneider Electric SE

8.2.10. Siemens AG

Chapter 9 Research Process

