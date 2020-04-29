Global Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Aurobindo Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Novartis AG, WOCKHARDT, Mylan N.V., LUPIN, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Analytical study of this Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment market report helps in mapping growth strategies to increase sales and build brand image in the market. Moreover, it analyses pharmaceutical industry by product type, by equipment type, by price category e.g. discount, mainstream, or premium etc., by distribution channel, by application and by geography. The report analyses the key developments taking place with respect to agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, expansions, and other key strategies. It also studies detailed company profiling. The report on the global Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment market is a valuable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global shigellosis gastroenteritis treatment market are Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Pfizer Inc, LimmaTech Biologics AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Zydus Cadila, Bionpharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Novartis AG, WOCKHARDT, Mylan N.V., LUPIN, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novel Laboratories Inc., Hainan Poly Co. Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 201p, GlaxoSmithKline plc is developing GSK3902986A (formally known as GSK3536852A), a conjugated vaccine for the prophylaxis treatment of Shigella diarrhea. This drug is currently in phase II clinical trial. If trial successful, it will represents major advances in the treatment of these underserved patient populations through a targeted mode of action.
- In June 2016, Pfizer Inc acquired Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc for approximately USD 5.20 billion. The acquisition of Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides strong position in the large and growing infection market and expands company’s portfolio in a therapeutic area of high unmet medical need.
Segmentation: Global Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market
By Type
(Dysenteriae, Flexneri, Boydii, Sonnei),
Therapy Type
(Antibiotic Therapy, Dehydration Therapy),
Drugs
(Ciprofloxacin , Azithromycin and Others),
Route of Administration
(Oral, Parenteral),
End- Users
(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Childcare Centers and Others),
Distribution Channel
(Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Market Drivers
- Increase prevalence of Shigella infections worldwide is enhancing the market growth
- Poor hygiene and sanitation as these can increase the risk of Shigella infections is propelling the growth of the market
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
Market Restraints
- Lack of novel disease specific treatment is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
- Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth
- Stringent and hefty regulation is also acting as restrains for the growth of this market
