Global Revenue Assurance Market 2020 by Type, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Global Revenue Assurance Market is valued approximately USD 974.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The revenue assurance refers to the range of activities that enable organizations to conveniently and accurately capture revenue of all the sold products and services to the distributors or retailers. Revenue assurance tools benefit both the large and small & medium organizations to precisely examine and fix present or potential revenue leakage point in the whole range of networks and intermediate client and customer facing systems. The revenue assurance market is primarily driven owing to surge in the utility of subscription-based economy, escalating focus of businesses on enhancing customer experience, initiatives taken by the private organizations and rising adoption of BDT. The initiatives taken by private organizations are acting as a key driver towards the development and growth of revenue assurance market. For instance: according to company sources, in the year 2020, Subex organization came into a partnership with Jawwal a Palestine based (MNO) Mobile network operator to provide its ROC Revenue Assurance (RA) platform by extending partnership for the upcoming 5 years. Also, according to company sources, Amdocs organizations came into partnership with Safaricom which is a Kenya based MNO in the year 2018. This partnership is precisely aimed to enhance customer networks along with the launch of innovative digital services by both Amdocs and Safaricom resulting in positively influencing the development and growth of the revenue assurance market. However, dependency on human-led services impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Subex Ltd

Cartesian Ltd

Advanced Technologies & Services Inc

Comware Inc

Hewlett-Packard Company

Equinox Information Systems Inc

Connectiva Systems Inc

Socure

CAMPANA Systems Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Planning and Consulting

Operation and Maintenance

System Integration

Managed Services

By End-User :

SMBs

Large Enterprises

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

