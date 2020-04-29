Global Onion Powder Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Oceanic Foods Limited, Pardes Dehydration Company, Rockerbox Garlic Llc, Sodeleg, V.T. Foods

Onion powder is the dehydrated form of ground onion that is primarily used as a seasoning. It is a common ingredient in seasoned salt and spice mixes, such as beau monde seasoning. Some varieties are prepared using toasted onion. White, yellow, and red onions are used for making onion powder. Onion powder is one of the commercially prepared food product that has several culinary uses. Onion powder can also be homemade. Commercial onion powders are prepared using methods such as dehydration, freeze-drying, vacuum-shelf drying, and flow drying. Some commercial onion powders are irradiated as a treatment against potential microbial contamination. Onion powder can be used as a seasoning atop a variety of foods and dishes, including pasta, pizza, and grilled chicken.

The onion powder market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as an increase in demand for ready-to-eat food products among consumers such as noodles, sauces, soups, pizza, pasta, and other products. Onion powder is used as an essential ingredient in food items such as soups, sauces, and salad dressing. It is also used as topping in finished dishes, including vegetable dishes, meat, and casseroles. In addition to that, onion powder is in great demand from large catering institutions and industrial canteens, since it is used as culinary onions. Also, onion powder is coupled with low calorie but contains high nutrients, including vitamin C, B, and potassium. These factors are creating more demand for onion powder among consumers, which in turn influencing the market growth. Furthermore, market players are offering onion powder with convenient and safe packaging such as pouches, cans, and aseptic cartons, which is again putting impact on market growth. However, climatic changes may hamper the cultivation of onion, which may further impact on the growth of the onion powder market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the food processing and agriculture industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

The “Global Onion Powder Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the onion powder market with detailed market segmentation by nature, packaging type, distribution channel, and geography. The global onion powder market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading onion powder market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

