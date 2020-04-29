Global LiDAR Market Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc, AutonomouStuff, TriLumina, Tetravue, Inc.,

LiDAR Market is estimated to reach USD 9479 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 24.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing use of drones LIDAR application in engineering projects, 3D Imaging technology, technological advancements LiDAR, or light detection and ranging, is a popular remote sensing method used for measuring the exact distance of an object on the earth’s surface. The LiDAR business research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. This industry analysis report proves to be an indispensable when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. The market report also computes the market size and revenue generated from the sales. LiDAR report presents with the key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and also acts as a valuable source of leadership and direction. What is more, LiDAR market report analyses and provides the historic data along with the current performance of the market.

Click to get LiDAR Market Research Sample PDF Copy Here @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lidar-market

Competitive Analysis: Global LiDAR Market

Global LiDAR market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of LiDAR market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Lidar market are Sick AG, Trimble Inc., Quantum Spatial, FARO Technologies, Inc., Beijing Beike Digital Medical Technology Co.,Ltd., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.,Leica Geosystems AG, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH , Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc, AutonomouStuff, TriLumina, Tetravue, Inc., Skylum, Princeton Lightwave, Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., among others.

Key Segmentation

By Component

Laser Scanners

Navigation & Positioning Systems Global Positioning Market (GPS) Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU )

Photodetector Receivers

Camera

High-Precision Clock

Others

By Product Type

Aerial

Ground-Based

UAV

Solid-State

By Service

LiDAR Data Processing Data Acquisition Point Cloud Classification Visualization

Aerial Surveying

Asset Management

GIS Service

Ground-Based Surveying

Mapping & Modeling

By Application

Corridor MappingRoadways Railways Others

Engineering

Environment Forest Management Coastline Management Pollution Modeling Agriculture Wind Farm Precision Forestry

ADAS & Driverless Cars

Exploration Oil & Gas Mining

Urban Planning

Cartography

Meteorology

Police LiDAR

Gaming

Robotics

By Installation

Airborne Topographic Bathymetric

Ground-Based Mobile Static



By Range

Short

Medium

Large

By Image Projection

2D

3D

By End User

Defense and Aerospace

Civil Engineering

Archaeology

Forestry And Agriculture

Mining Industry

Transportation

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

LiDAR Market Research Report

Chapter 1 LiDAR Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 LiDAR Market Forecast

Browse complete table of contents at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lidar-market

Key Developments in the Market:

• In April 2019, Velodyne Lidar, the leader in LiDAR solution provider in USA, entered into an affirmative agreement with Nikon Corporation, under which Sendai Nikon Corporation, a Nikon subsidiary, for a multifaceted business alliance, wherein it would manufacture and mass produce lidar for the autonomous and advanced safety global market With this, Velodyne would expand its business line and enhance its lead in the global LiDAR market

• August 2018 – Sick AG has developed a new and innovative series of high-precision light detection and ranging sensors, i.e. LMS1000 and MRS1000 infrared LIDAR sensors. With this invention, the company has raised the bar in high-precision and reliable distance sensing and ranging

Points Covered in The Report:

• The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the LiDAR market.

• The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

• The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

• The growth factors of the LiDAR market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

• The application areas of the LiDAR market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

• The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Key Insights in the report: