Global Fleet management Market Size, COVID 19 Impact, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Forecast to 2026

Global Fleet management Market is valued approximately at USD 6.15 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Fleet management facilitates enterprises to maintain and track their vehicles, such as vehicle maintenance, vehicle financing, vehicle telematics, speed management, driver management, health and safety management and fuel management. Growing international trades, adoption of wireless technology along with obligatory integration of ELD(Electronic Logging Device), need of operational competency in fleet management are the key driving forces that fuel the growth of the fleet management market worldwide. Considerable increase in number of accidents worldwide has become a vital matter to be managed by the fleet owners. As per the WHO report 2018, the number of road traffic deaths causes about 1.35 million deaths per year worldwide. This annual death rate is estimated to be reduced with the adoption of fleet management software, as fleet management systems encourage better driving behavior and constantly send feedback signifying the driving style, with alerts. Corporations are embracing this solution, as it offers them lowers maintenance costs, fuel savings, and makes them feel safe about the management of the automobile and customers. Furthermore, increased demand for logistics and transport worldwide is likely to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, cost sensitivity and strict compliance standards impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ctrack (Inseego Corp)

I.D. Systems

IBM Corporation

Astrata Group

Mix Telematics Limited

Omnitracs LLC

Tomtom NV

Trimble Navigation Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid

By Solutions:

Driver Management

Information Management

Operation Management

Safety and Compliance Management

Risk Management

Asset Management

Others

By End User:

Construction

Energy

Transportation

Manufacturing

Other End Users

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Fleet management Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Fleet management Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Fleet management Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Fleet management Market, by Deployment Model

Chapter 6 Global Fleet management Market, by Solutions

Chapter 7 Global Fleet management Market, by End User

Chapter 8 Global Fleet management Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Research Process

