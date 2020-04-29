Global Electric Heating Cable Market Size, COVID 19 Impact, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Forecast to 2026

Global Electric Heating Cable Market is valued approximately USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. An Electric Heating Cable is a wire cable that produces heat, also known as heat trace cable amongst the industry. It is used for a wide range of applications including heat loss replacement, pipe tracing, freeze protection, viscosity control, temperature process maintenance, roof and gutter, and much more. The rising disposable income and urbanization as well as rising industrial growth across the world are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services and other strategic alliances by market key player will create a lucrative opportunity for the market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in July 2018, nVent, provider of electric connection and protection solutions launched its production plant in St. Petersburg, Russia in order to expand its business in Russia and increase the product portfolio. Thus, Electric heating cables demand in industrial, residential and commercial will rise the growth of global Electric Heating Cable market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Raychem Corporation

SST Group

Anhui Huanrui Heating Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Thermon Inc.

Bartec

Wuhu Jiahong New Material Co. Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

AnBang Electric Corp.

Eltherm

Heat Trace Products LLC

Anhui Huayang

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Self-regulating Heating Cable

Constant Wattage Heating Cable

Mineral Insulated Heating Cable

Skin-Effect Heat-Tracing Cable

By Application:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

