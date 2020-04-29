Global Chiral Chemicals Market To Expand With – Growing Pharmaceutical Industry By A CAGR of Around 12% Throughout 2018-2025

Research Nester has released a report titled “Chiral Chemicals Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Chiral chemicals are used massively nowadays in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry as antihistamines, antivirals, in cancer therapies and others. The increasing use of the chemical compound can be attributed to the growing pharmaceutical industry and healthcare infrastructure across nations around the globe, backed by the increasing investments by the governments of nations, raising the need for the utilization of advanced chemicals, such as chiral chemicals, which possess superior chemical properties generated by the geometrical and superimposable properties. Additionally, growing need for medicines for consumption by the geriatric population, is also raising the need amongst pharmaceutical manufacturers to increase their production of medicines which is also anticipated to raise the demand for chiral chemicals by these manufacturers. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global chiral chemicals market.

The global chiral chemicals market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period, i.e. 2018-2025 and cross a value of around USD 100 billion by the end of 2025 from USD 48 billion in the year 2018. The market is thriving on account of growing investments of manufacturers in the emerging economies around the world, increasing worldwide demand for specialty and agrochemicals in the end user industries and the rising focus of the government of nations on manufacturing of pharmaceutical products are some of the factors contributing towards the growth of the global chiral chemicals market.

The global chiral chemicals market is segmented by method into traditional separation, biological separation, asymmetric preparation methods and others. Among these segments, the traditional separation method segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and cross a value of around USD 48000 million by the end of 2025. Additionally, the segment, which held a market share of around 47% in the year 2018 is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period. On the other hand, the biological separation method is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Geographically, the global chiral chemicals market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, North America, which held the largest market share of around 36% in the year 2018, is primarily driven by nations such as U.S. and Canada, where U.S. held the largest market share of around 79% in the year 2018 and cross a value of around USD 37000 million by the end of 2025 by observing the growth rate of 1.90x over the forecast period. Further, Germany contributed to the largest market share of around 25% in the chiral chemicals market in Europe in the year 2018.

However, concerns for the restrictions for the use of chiral chemicals imposed by several nations around the globe are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global chiral chemicals market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global chiral chemicals market, which includes profiling of Bachem AG (SWX: BANB), BASF SE (ETR: BAS), The Dow Chemical Company, Solvias AG, Johnson Matthey (LON: JMAT), W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) and Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Chiral Chemicals Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025”, analyses the overall chiral chemicals industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global chiral chemicals market in the near future.

