Global Analytical Standards Market at USD 1.4 billion in 2019 growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026

Global Analytical Standards Market is valued approximately at USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. An analytics standard is the biochemical properties and values analyzed to be as healthy and usable by health organizations around the world. These standards examine the quality and purity of drugs and formulated medicine. Also, these standards are used to execute tests or calibration of an analyzer. Through these standards, the health organizations can achieve optimal performance and compliance. Rising focus on optimal food safety and quality, growing demand of analytical techniques in proteomics and metabolomics and stringent regulatory scenario in the pharmaceutical industry are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance: In India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) plans to invest about USD 72.3 million to support the food testing infrastructure across the country as the food industry in India was roughly 32% of the countrys total food market in 2017. Also, this investment results in progressing of 59 prevailing food testing laboratories and setting up 62 new mobile testing labs in the country. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of analytical standards, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, stringent storage requirements for analytical standards and lack of awareness for effective pollution monitoring strategies are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Request a sample report on Global Analytical Standards Market: https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/7645

Major market player included in this report are:

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Waters Corporation

Restek Corporation

SPEX CertipPep

AccuStandard Inc.

LGC Standards

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

General Electric Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Category:

Organic

Inorganic

By Technique:

Chromatography Standards

Spectroscopy Standards

Titrimetry Standards

Physical Property Testing Standards

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Forensics

Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Standards

Environmental

Others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Place the Order of Global Analytical Standards Market Research Report: https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/7645/Single_User

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Analytical Standards Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Analytical Standards Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Analytical Standards Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Analytical Standards Market, by Category

Chapter 6 Global Analytical Standards Market, by Technique

Chapter 7 Global Analytical Standards Market, by Application

Chapter 8 Global Analytical Standards Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Merck KGaA

9.2.2. Agilent Technologies Inc.

9.2.3. Waters Corporation

9.2.4. Restek Corporation

9.2.5. SPEX CertiPrep

9.2.6. AccuStandard Inc.

9.2.7. LGC Standards

9.2.8. PerkinElmer, Inc.

9.2.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.2.10. General Electric Company

Chapter 10 Research Process

For More Enquiry @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/7645

For More Details Email Us: [email protected]