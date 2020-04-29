Global Actuators and Valves Market at USD 115.40 billion in 2018 growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026

Global Actuators and Valves Market is valued approximately at USD 115.40 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Actuators and Valves play a vital role in limiting and regulating the flow of liquids, gases, or a mixture of both in almost every industry. Burgeoning globalization has resulted into substantial demand for oil and gas followed by passenger transportation and power generation across the globe. Owing to these factors, the global Actuators and Valve market is projected to grow at 5.5% CAGR during 2019-2026. Growing demand of Actuators and Valve from wastewater treatment, plant and food & and beverage industries is further strengthening the market growth.

The intense rapid growth of wastewater and water treatment industries is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. As the rise in urban population across the globe has proliferated the demand of water that is safe for consumption. The industrial actuators and valves in water and wastewater industries play an essential role in controlling and monitoring water treatment.

According to the International Wastewater association, iIn Aqaba, wastewater flow rate is projected to reach 61,000 m3 /day by 2030. Similarly, in Bangkok, government has also planned to increase its wastewater treatment facility to over 12,000 m3/day by 2030. Thus, substantial need for increasing wastewater treatment facility is likely to demand higher adoption of Actuators and Valve for better controlling and regulating the flow of liquids. Additionally, Technological advancements in the actuators & valves technology is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high maintenance cost associated with actuators and valves and their laborious installation in certain conditions is expected to impede the market growth over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co. Flowserve Corporation

Pentair PLC

General Electric

Rotork

Siemens AG

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

Schlumberger Ltd

Watts Water Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Actuators

Valve

By Application:

Oil and Gas

Paper and Pulp

Mining

Water and Wastewater

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Automotive

Others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Actuators and Valves Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Actuators and Valves Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Actuators and Valves Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Actuators and Valves Market, by Type

Chapter 6 Global Actuators and Valves Market, by Application

Chapter 7 Global Actuators and Valves Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9 Research Process

