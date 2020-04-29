Fresh Food Packaging Market COVID19 BREAKDOWN IMPACT: Size, Share, Demand, Dynamics, Trends, Applications, Price, Top Manufacturers Analysis and 2020-2026 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market is valued approximately at USD 77.20 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fresh food packaging is referred as packaging technique which prevent food from a change of state or contamination from physical, chemical, and biological sources. The fresh food packaging enables longer storage of the product. It is affordable, convenient, and sustainable packaging materials, such as PET, paper, aluminum, and polyvinyl chloride that is experiencing increasing demand from customers, which, in turn, is increasing the packaging rate of poultry and meat products, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products. Therefore, due to such benefits of fresh food packaging of food demand for ready to eat foods are growing across the globe that is driving the market growth over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista, revenue in the Ready Meals segment amounts to USD 240,722 million in 2020 and expected to increase with 3.9% till 2023. Also, average per capita consumption of ready meals is stands at 5.4 kg in 2020. Thus, rapid growth in ready meals across the globe and growth in demand of ready to eat foods is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. In Addition, innovative packaging solutions for the extended shelf life of fresh food items is the factor driving the market growth over the forecast years. However, stringent government rules and regulations regarding the raw material used for packaging is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Fresh Food Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in demand for ready meals in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rise in per capita income of the people and stringent government regulation regarding standardized packaging of foods is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the Fresh Food Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor PLC

International paper company

WestRock company

Sealed air corporation

Smurfit kappa

Coveris

Dupont

DS Smith PLC

Mondi PLC

Silgan Holdings Inc.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Paper

Aluminium

BOPET

Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

By Package Type:

Converted Roll Stock

Gusseted Bags

Flexible Paper

Corrugated Box

Boxboard

Cans

Others

By Application:

Meat Production

Vegetables

Sea Food

Fruits

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

