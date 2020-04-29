Enterprise Information Archiving Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market is valued approximately at USD 5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Enterprise Information Archiving is a virtual data repository that stores data, with low cost and low power consuming archive storage devices such as tape libraries and cloud storage and power consuming primary storage. This Data can be classified into structured and unstructured data. The Structured data are alphabets, numbers and can be easily processed and stored whereas unstructured data can be referred as email, audio, images and video files. The growing Enterprise Information across various end users, increasing Stringent Legal Compliances and need for cost-effective storage solutions for Inactive enterprise data are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of Enterprise Information Archiving by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company�s news release in June 2019, Solix Technologies launched its Microsoft Azure-based enterprise archiving solution, SOLIXCloud. This solution enables enerprise to store databases, file servers and e-mail, as well as moving legacy application data to the cloud. However, lack of awareness of enterprise information archiving and heavy dependence on traditional approaches is the major factor restraining the growth of global Enterprise Information Archiving market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)

IBM Corporation

Dell

Google LLC

Veritas Software

Barracuda Network

Proofpoint Inc.

Smarsh

Mimecast

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Content Types

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Government and Defense

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Education and Research

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecommunications

Others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, by Deployment Mode

Chapter 7. Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, by Enterprise Size

Chapter 8. Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, by Vertical

Chapter 9. Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

Chapter 11. Research Process

