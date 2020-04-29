Electronic Logging Device Market Size, Share, Industry Outlook & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Electronic Logging Device Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global electronic logging device market are Donlen Corp., Geotab Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Teletrac Navman US Ltd., and Trimble Inc.. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

The increasing adoption of ELDs in heavy vehicles such as trucks owing to the growing preference for road transportation in developed countries, as it enables fleet managers to know the location of their trucks, is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness in emerging economies regarding the use of ELDs in vehicles as it enhances the quality of driving and provides real-time notifications to the drivers on the condition of vehicle parts is further pushing the market value. However, the high cost associated with ELDs could challenge the market demand.

The report has been created by using crucial tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis to help businesses around the globe navigate opportunities and challenges in the rapidly evolving marketplace with clarity. These tools also serve the detailed information of each application/product segment in the global market of electronic logging device.

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global electronic logging device market by segmenting it in terms of component. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By Component

Telematics Unit

Engine Module

External Display

Regional Analysis

This section covers electronic logging device market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global electronic logging device market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

