Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And Market Professional Survey Report 2020 This research report provides Insights on market-related factors such as Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And Market size, latest & future trends, competition, forecasts and more. It offers decisive specks of the market such as major leading players, market size over the forecast period of six years, market share, segmentation analysis, current market trends, movements and major geographical regions involved. Drivers and restraints are studied with respect to external factors influencing the growth of the Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Most of these companies have formed joint ventures with more established global suppliers like ChargePoint Inc.; Blink Charging Co.; and Electrify America LLC; among others.

Summary

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure plays a significant role in boosting the demand for electric vehicles. The trends for plug-in electric vehicles are on a significant growth trajectory, including both Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). Both BEVs and PHEVs can be charged externally and have a long driving range; this had helped in reducing the range anxiety in the minds of potential customers who at some point hesitated to go with electric vehicles. Adding a robust charging infrastructure will add more confidence within buyers, as there would be no dearth of charging points to suffice the demands of users within the growing fleet of plug-in electric vehicles. Governments all over the world plan to invest in developing the charging infrastructure to support the targets they have set of inducting clean vehicles into the total vehicular fleet.

From a regulatory standpoint, automakers are compelled to produce a certain percentage of green vehicles in order to balance the carbon footprint from sales of conventional vehicles. This percentage varies from country to country, depending on the governing commitment for the adoption of green alternatives. Moreover, reduced prices for key components within hybrid vehicles are diminishing the price gap between conventional vehicles and hybrid vehicles. Although the price gap becomes more significant with the increasing battery driving range, advancements in battery technology and the continuous decline in the prices of batteries will reduce this price gap and make the option of hybrid and electric vehicles more attractive for a typical buyer. The Asia-Pacific region, including China and Japan; Europe; and North America, including the U.S.; are the largest markets for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Asia-Pacific and Europe are the fastest growing regions for electric vehicles and will be driving the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the period of forecast.

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is expected grow at a CAGR of REDACTED through 2023, from REDACTED in 2017. This market is stable and growing as a result of the continuous shift from diesel vehicles to electric vehicles, increasing battery pack capacities, and the rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles fueling the growth of this market.

This report covers over 20 key suppliers of electric vehicle charging infrastructure including the OEMs with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Asian-based suppliers are expanding because of increased demand for their low-cost products, both regionally and from other countries.

Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The Key Offering By Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And Market Report:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions. Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy. SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

Progression of key events associated with the company. Major products and services – A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

A list of major products, services, and brands of the company. Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 , to describe Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And product scope, market overview , market opportunities , market driving force and market risks.

, to describe Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And , market , market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And in 2018 and 2019.

to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And, with and global market share of Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And in 2018 and 2019. Chapter 3, the Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

the Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And competitive and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4 , the Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions , from 2019 to 2024.

, the Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the , from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 , to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2024.

, to break the sales data at the and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2024.

to segment the sales by market rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 12, Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And market forecast, by regions, type and application , with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And market forecast, , with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure And sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

A free report data (as a form of Excel Datasheet) will also be provided upon request along with a new purchase.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

