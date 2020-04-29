COVID19 Impact On: Sales Intelligence Market Analysis 2020 Dynamics, Players, Type, Applications, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026
Global Sales Intelligence Market is valued approximately at USD 2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.4% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Sales Intelligence (SI) refers to the accumulation, analysis, and presentation of information that can help salespeople in keeping them up-to-date with consumers and identify new leads to pursue. Sales intelligence software is technology designed for organizations involving the government as well as the private sector to monitor, analyze and learn data as well as improve brand value and sales and to provide a competitive advantage over rivals in terms of their daily operations. Additionally, sales intelligence offers data about the contacts, technology stack, events, and the structure of the department. The imminent need for advanced solutions to improve customer targeting and connect rates and growing demand for data enrichment solutions to improve sales conversions are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of Sales Intelligence by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in January 2019, Dun & Bradstreet Corporation acquired Orb Intelligence a firmographic data provider company. This acquisition allows both the companies to provide industry data, analytical applications and technology to its customers. However, complexities of the processes involved in maintaining data integrity is the major factor restraining the growth of global Sales Intelligence market during the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Software
Services
By Deployment Model:
Cloud
On-Premise
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Application:
Lead Management
Data Management
Analytics and Reporting
Others
By Service:
Consulting
Integration and Deployment
Training, Maintenance and Support
By Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Consumer Goods and Retail
Information Technology and Telecom
Media And Entertainment
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Others
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Global Sales intelligence Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3 Global Sales intelligence Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Global Sales intelligence Market: Industry Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Sales intelligence Market, by Component
Chapter 6 Global Sales intelligence Market, by Deployment Model
Chapter 7 Global Sales intelligence Market, by Organizational Size
Chapter 8 Global Sales intelligence Market, by Application
Chapter 9 Global Sales intelligence Market, by Service
Chapter 10 Global Sales intelligence Market, by Vertical
Chapter 11 Global Sales intelligence Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence
12.1. Top Market Strategies
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation
12.2.2. LinkedIn Corporation
12.2.3. DiscoverOrg
12.2.4. Oracle corporation
12.2.5. Demandbase
12.2.6. Clearbit
12.2.7. InsideView
12.2.8. LeadGenius
12.2.9. Infogroup
12.2.10. UpLead
Chapter 13 Research Process
