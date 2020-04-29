COVID19 Impact On: Sales Intelligence Market Analysis 2020 Dynamics, Players, Type, Applications, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026

Global Sales Intelligence Market is valued approximately at USD 2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.4% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Sales Intelligence (SI) refers to the accumulation, analysis, and presentation of information that can help salespeople in keeping them up-to-date with consumers and identify new leads to pursue. Sales intelligence software is technology designed for organizations involving the government as well as the private sector to monitor, analyze and learn data as well as improve brand value and sales and to provide a competitive advantage over rivals in terms of their daily operations. Additionally, sales intelligence offers data about the contacts, technology stack, events, and the structure of the department. The imminent need for advanced solutions to improve customer targeting and connect rates and growing demand for data enrichment solutions to improve sales conversions are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of Sales Intelligence by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in January 2019, Dun & Bradstreet Corporation acquired Orb Intelligence a firmographic data provider company. This acquisition allows both the companies to provide industry data, analytical applications and technology to its customers. However, complexities of the processes involved in maintaining data integrity is the major factor restraining the growth of global Sales Intelligence market during the forecast period.

Request a sample report on Global Sales Intelligence Market: https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/7629

Major market player included in this report are:

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation

LinkedIn Corporation

DiscoverOrg

Oracle corporation

Demandbase

Clearbit

InsideView

LeadGenius

Infogroup

UpLead

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Lead Management

Data Management

Analytics and Reporting

Others

By Service:

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Training, Maintenance and Support

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Consumer Goods and Retail

Information Technology and Telecom

Media And Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Place the Order of Global Sales Intelligence Market Research Report: https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/7629/Single_User

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Sales intelligence Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Sales intelligence Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Sales intelligence Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Sales intelligence Market, by Component

Chapter 6 Global Sales intelligence Market, by Deployment Model

Chapter 7 Global Sales intelligence Market, by Organizational Size

Chapter 8 Global Sales intelligence Market, by Application

Chapter 9 Global Sales intelligence Market, by Service

Chapter 10 Global Sales intelligence Market, by Vertical

Chapter 11 Global Sales intelligence Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence

12.1. Top Market Strategies

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation

12.2.2. LinkedIn Corporation

12.2.3. DiscoverOrg

12.2.4. Oracle corporation

12.2.5. Demandbase

12.2.6. Clearbit

12.2.7. InsideView

12.2.8. LeadGenius

12.2.9. Infogroup

12.2.10. UpLead

Chapter 13 Research Process

For More Enquiry @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/7629

For More Details Email Us: [email protected]