COVID-19 Impact on Whey Protein Market Research Report 2020 by Detailed Segmentation, SWOT Analysis, Demand Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Whey Protein Market Professional Survey Report 2020 This research report provides Insights on market-related factors such as Whey Protein Market size, latest & future trends, competition, forecasts and more. It offers decisive specks of the market such as major leading players, market size over the forecast period of six years, market share, segmentation analysis, current market trends, movements and major geographical regions involved. Drivers and restraints are studied with respect to external factors influencing the growth of the Whey Protein market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Whey Protein Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Summary

The whey protein market has been witnessing significant growth owing to the increased awareness regarding the benefits of whey in functional food. Whey has numerous advantages in the forms of increasing body strength, reducing cell stress, inducing weight loss and helping the body cope with allergens. These qualities have resulted in whey being a preferred choice product for people interested in maintaining physical fitness.

The other major use of whey protein is in the fortification of infant formulas. These has increased acceptance towards the use of WPI (whey protein isolate) and WPC (whey protein concentrate) in infant food as they result in a product which is closest to natural human milk. According to research by Arla Foods, REDACTED% of mothers in China (the largest market for infant formula) said they would prefer a formula containing whey protein. In other developed countries, the same survey suggested at REDACTED% of mothers would prefer whey-fortified baby food as the food of choice. This clearly highlights the growing importance of whey protein in infant formula and would be a major growth driver for the future.

Whey protein concentrates (WPC) were the largest consumed whey protein product, as they are the least expensive among all whey products and have comparable properties to other whey products. There are numerous advantages to use of WPC apart from just being a protein supplement for people trying to gain muscle. They are a great way to reduce weight, as a consistent intake of WPC results in stable sugar levels and low cell stress, which help weight loss. The growing obesity concern globally is expected to provide a positive impetus to market growth. As of 2019, over REDACTED% of the global adult population was obese, and there is an increasing focus on controlling weight loss. WPC is a highly recommended product to stimulate weight loss which will result in increased demand over the forecast period.

The food and beverage industry was the largest user of whey protein, as these ingredients are increasingly used in functional food. The primary use of whey protein in the food and beverage industry is in the form of sports supplements and functional food. WPI and WPC are extensively added in sports and cereal bars and are marketed as a complete breakfast. Since they keep you full for longer, they are an excellent option for weight loss and are increasingly being promoted as health food products. The other major use of whey protein is in the form of sports drinks. Whey protein is extensively used in RTD (ready to drink) form containing whey mixed with milk and other nutrients. A large number of gymgoers are pressed for time and prefer to work out as part of their daily routine before heading out for their workday. These RTD protein shakes make for an excellent post-workout meal and are being marketed as such.

Whey Protein Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The Key Offering By Whey Protein Market Report:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions. Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy. SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

Progression of key events associated with the company. Major products and services – A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

A list of major products, services, and brands of the company. Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 , to describe Whey Protein product scope, market overview , market opportunities , market driving force and market risks.

, to describe Whey Protein , market , market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Whey Protein, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Whey Protein in 2018 and 2019.

to profile the top manufacturers of Whey Protein, with and global market share of Whey Protein in 2018 and 2019. Chapter 3, the Whey Protein competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

the Whey Protein competitive and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4 , the Whey Protein breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions , from 2019 to 2024.

, the Whey Protein breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the , from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 , to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2024.

, to break the sales data at the and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2024.

to segment the sales by market rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 12, Whey Protein market forecast, by regions, type and application , with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Whey Protein market forecast, , with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Whey Protein sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

A free report data (as a form of Excel Datasheet) will also be provided upon request along with a new purchase.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

About Us:

Qurate Business Intelligence delivers unique market research solutions to its customers and help them to get equipped with refined information and market insights derived from reports. We are committed to providing best business services and easy processes to get the same. Qurate Business Intelligence considers themselves as strategic partners of their customers and always shows the keen level of interest to deliver quality.

Contact Us:Web: www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Ph: US – +13393375221, IN – +919881074592