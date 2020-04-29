COVID-19 impact on the global cybersecurity MARKET FORECAST WITH MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS | Acunetix, ABB, Airbus, Belden, Baker Hughes, Microsoft

The COVID-19 impact on the global cybersecurity market size is expected to grow from USD 183.2 billion in 2019 to USD 230.0 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to increasing focus on securing remote infrastructure and IP of enterprises due to work from home and remote services programs. Increasing focus on cybersecurity as a key business imperative and not just as a support function is expected to drive the market with a higher wallet share for security policies and infrastructure.

Endpoint security segment to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Endpoint security solutions are a combination of both Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions. Together these solutions secure endpoints and remote devices used in organizations from viruses, Trojans, and malware, as well as advanced threats, such as zero-day malware and advanced persistent threats. EDR solutions enable continuous detection and response to advanced cybersecurity threats and considerably improve threat detection, security monitoring, and incident response proficiencies for enterprises across verticals.

Healthcare segment to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the cybersecurity market

COVID-19 poses an occupational health risk to healthcare workers, where COVID-19 has infected thousands of healthcare workers worldwide. Hence, preventing intra-hospital transmission of this communicable disease is a key priority for healthcare institutions and administrative bodies. As the remote and teleworking modes are adopted in the healthcare industry, the possibility of using personal devices and the home internet connections that do not have the enterprise-grade security would result in remote users vulnerable to malicious cyberattacks. In February 2020, WHO issued a warning of fraudulent emails that have been sent by criminals posing as WHO. Cybercriminals have also been impersonating the US CDC by creating domain names similar to the CDC’s web address to request passwords and even Bitcoin donations to fund a fake vaccine.

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is expected to maintain the largest share in the global cybersecurity market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate in APAC can be attributed to organizations in the region, grabbing opportunities to go beyond ensuring their regulations and compliances, and applying technology to curtail threats on enterprise devices. Additionally, the region has the highest adoption of mobile devices and connected devices that are highly vulnerable to endpoint attacks.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor to the global cybersecurity market. The region is witnessing significant developments, especially in the endpoint security segment. In North America, the high penetration of this technology can be attributed to the increasing use of the automation and behavioral analysis for threat detection, growing amount of data across verticals, and rising investments by companies in real-time security solutions.

Key Market Players

Major vendors in the global cybersecurity market include Acunetix (Malta), ABB (Switzerland), Airbus (France), Belden (US), Baker Hughes (US), Microsoft (US), CrowdStrike (US), Symantec (US), TrendMicro (Japan), Sophos (UK), McAfee (US), Kaspersky (Russia), K7 Computing (India), ESET (Slovakia), Cisco (US), FireEye (US), F-Secure (Finland), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point Software (Israel), Fortinet (US), CyberArk (US), Cyberbit (Israel), Checkmarx (Israel), Rockwell Automation (US), CloudFlare (US), Vercaode (US), Pradeo (France), Rapid7 (US), Synopsys (US), Trustwave (US), WhiteHat Security (US), ImmuniWeb (High-Tech Bridge SA) (Switzerland), Contrast Security (US), Qualys (US), SiteLock (US), Sophos (UK), IBM (US), Imperva (US), CipherCloud Inc. (US), ZScalar Inc. (US), Avanan Inc. (US), Oracle (US), Thales (France), Micro Focus (UK), Fortinet (US), Imperva (US), Citrix (US), Juniper Networks (US), Akamai (US), Avaya (US), DXC Technology (US), Nokia (Finland), and Zscaler (US).

