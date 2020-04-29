Shared Economy Market Professional Survey Report 2020 This research report provides Insights on market-related factors such as Shared Economy Market size, latest & future trends, competition, forecasts and more. It offers decisive specks of the market such as major leading players, market size over the forecast period of six years, market share, segmentation analysis, current market trends, movements and major geographical regions involved. Drivers and restraints are studied with respect to external factors influencing the growth of the Shared Economy market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Shared Economy Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

– Company profiles of market leading players within the shared marketplace, including BlaBlaCar, Getaround, Lyft, Ola, Uber, AngelList LLC, Crowdfunder Inc., Friendsurance, Guevara and Prosper Marketplace

Summary

The global sharing economy was worth REDACTED in 2018 and is projected to climb to REDACTED by 2019 and REDACTED by 2024. P2P finance was the largest segment of the sharing economy in 2018, at REDACTED (REDACTED of the total sharing economy), followed by mobility sharing at REDACTED (REDACTED) and vacation rental and room sharing at REDACTED (REDACTED).

Reasons for Doing This Study

The sharing economy is thriving globally, generating benefits estimated at nearly REDACTED in 2018. In the process, it has disrupted traditional industries such as taxis, car rentals, and commercial real estate, and it is positioned to disrupt others. However, for all the sharing economy’s economic promise, a number of its biggest stars, like Uber and WeWork have stumbled for lack of a viable business model. Many other, less well-known sharing startups have simply disappeared. Legacy providers of these same goods and services are widely perceived as being on the defensive, but also enjoy significant competitive advantages. Sharing companies, legacy providers, entrepreneurs and investors all need to understand these developments in order to prosper in the sharing era.

Report Scope:

The sharing economy is incredibly diverse, and it would have been impractical for our analyst to try to analyze every market segment in a report like this. Instead, it has focused its research on the seven segments listed below, which account for the bulk of the market at present and in the foreseeable future.

– Mobility sharing.

– Person-to-person (P2P) finance.

– Vacation rental and room sharing.

– Coworking.

– Online talent platforms.

– Healthcare sharing.

– P2P consumer goods rentals.

Report Includes –

– 66 data tables and 14 additional tables

– A brief outline of sharing ecosystem that include providers, users, influencers, and platforms and impact thereof across major industry verticals

– Data corresponding to number of sharers, estimated value of assets share, sharing platform revenues etc.; and long-term market outlook (beyond 2024)

– Projection of future trends in the total demand for different types of assets or services (e.g., vacation accommodations), and sharing’s current/projected future penetration of each of those markets

Shared Economy Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The Key Offering By Shared Economy Market Report:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions. Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy. SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

Progression of key events associated with the company. Major products and services – A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

A list of major products, services, and brands of the company. Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 , to describe Shared Economy product scope, market overview , market opportunities , market driving force and market risks.

, to describe Shared Economy , market , market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Shared Economy, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Shared Economy in 2018 and 2019.

to profile the top manufacturers of Shared Economy, with and global market share of Shared Economy in 2018 and 2019. Chapter 3, the Shared Economy competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

the Shared Economy competitive and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4 , the Shared Economy breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions , from 2019 to 2024.

, the Shared Economy breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the , from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 , to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2024.

, to break the sales data at the and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2024.

to segment the sales by market rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 12, Shared Economy market forecast, by regions, type and application , with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Shared Economy market forecast, , with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Shared Economy sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

