COVID-19 Impact on Plant-Based Protein: Market Shares, Insights, Development, Competition Landscape, Research, Application and Global Industry Analysis 2025

The global plant protein ingredients demand was estimated at REDACTED tons in 2018 and is expected to reach REDACTED tons by 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED from 2018 to 2023. In terms of revenue, the market was valued at REDACTED in 2018 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2023, growing ata CAGR of REDACTED from2018 to 2023.

The plant protein product segment is segmented into soy, wheat, pea, canola, potato, rice and others. These products are used in various applications, including food & beverages, infant formulation, personal care & cosmetics, animal feed and nutrition & health supplements among others. Rising awareness towards nutrition enrichment as well as growing health awareness among consumers has increased the importance of dietary supplements and is expected to favorably impact market growth. Furthermore, rising importance of protein consumption among vegetarians is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. Rising concerns regarding dairy and meat allergies is expected to fuel the demand for plant protein fortified food products over the forecast period.

Shifting trend of functional ingredients fortification in the food & beverage industry on account of rising need for added health benefits in various types of food products is anticipated to fuel plant protein demand. Food & beverage industry growth primarily in the BRICS and Middle East on account of rising domestic consumption as well as growing foreign direct investments is expected to augment market growth. In addition, population growth, rising disposable income, and increasing urbanization in Middle East countries, especially Saudi Arabia, are anticipated to promote food & beverage industry over the forecast period. This in turn is likely to have a positive impact on the plant & dairy protein market over the forecast years. Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the most promising markets on account of growing domestic consumption in China and India in light of new product launches by numerous food & beverage manufacturers.

Governments of India as well as China have included the development of the domestic agriculture sector as part of their 12th Five Year plan, which is thus expected to increase the production of crops including rice, pea, canola, and potato. As a result, a greater number of raw material suppliers are expected to crop up in proximity. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Food Safety Authority consider almost all plant protein safe for human consumption which is expected to have a positive impact on their use in the food & beverage sector over the forecast period.

Technological development in the field of plant protein ingredient development and manufacturing over the past few years has resulted in their increased use in the food processing sector. Plant proteins particularly soy and pea are popularly used as an egg substitute in bakery and pasta products. Rising R&D expenditure by various companies for development of new pea protein extraction technology and its protein uses is anticipated to open new avenues for the market over the forecast period. In November 2011, Burdon NutraScience Corporation developed a new protein extraction technology for manufacturing a low pH, 100% soluble pea protein isolate aimed for its use in the food and beverage sector.

Plant-Based Protein: Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

