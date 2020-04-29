COVID-19 Impact on Oil Storage Market 2020- Overall Analysis, Technology Growth By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2025

Oil Storage Market Professional Survey Report 2020 This research report provides Insights on market-related factors such as Oil Storage Market size, latest & future trends, competition, forecasts and more. It offers decisive specks of the market such as major leading players, market size over the forecast period of six years, market share, segmentation analysis, current market trends, movements and major geographical regions involved. Drivers and restraints are studied with respect to external factors influencing the growth of the Oil Storage market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Oil Storage Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Summary

The value of global demand for oil storage in the entire oil value chain will increase at a CAGR of REDACTED over the next five years to reach REDACTED in 2023 (see summary table and summary figure). The global demand for oil storage has now become a key component in both the economic and political environments due to the volatility in crude oil prices. Oil storage stocks are usually distinguished by three different types: primary, secondary and tertiary stocks. In all research carried out on oil storage, the last two types of stocks (i.e., secondary and tertiary) are usually ignored, and hence a lower volume of oil in storage is reported. However, this BCC Research report has included the secondary and tertiary stocks, and in addition, has also quantified the oil stocks that are in transit plying the seas, plus those held onboard moored very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and used as storage for floating storage of crude oil. The global oil storage market along the entire value chain is bifurcated on the basis of reserve type into strategic/emergency and commercial/private sectors.

The global demand for strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) will increase at a CAGR corresponding to REDACTED over the next five years, to reach REDACTED in 2023. Due to the key role played by petroleum in national energy security and the constant need for its availability in case of an emergency such as adverse weather or military operations, many countries across the world are currently developing strategic reserves. However, the United States, who was one of the first countries to establish a strategic/emergency reserve, is now selling its reserve. An indication of the dollar value of the strategic reserve can be inferred from the recent sale to China by the United States. In April 2017, for the first time in history, oil from the U.S. SPR was sold to China through the overseas trading arm of state-owned oil giant PetroChina, scooping up REDACTED for REDACTED. While this is not a massive purchase, it is unprecedented. Other prominent buyers of the U.S. SPR oil are BP, which has purchased REDACTED of oil priced at REDACTED, and Valero Marketing and Supply Co., which has purchased REDACTED priced at REDACTED.

The global demand commercial oil storage sector will increase at a CAGR corresponding to REDACTED over the next five years to reach REDACTED in 2023. It is normal practice for oil companies to build up stores of crude oil and refined products to carry out their activities, and also to meet expected changes in seasonal demand and as a buffer to any interruption of supplies. For instance, American refineries buildup stocks of winter heating oil during the summer and autumn, which are stored on barges. In 2014, barges on the Hudson River delivered 20 million barrels of oil or 70% of the home heating oil to the port areas of New York and Boston for onward distribution to retailers’ storage tanks and subsequent delivery to customers in the region. Commercial and private operators use oil storage facilities to either supply the market or to export their production.

Oil Storage Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The Key Offering By Oil Storage Market Report:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions. Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy. SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

Progression of key events associated with the company. Major products and services – A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

A list of major products, services, and brands of the company. Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 , to describe Oil Storage product scope, market overview , market opportunities , market driving force and market risks.

, to describe Oil Storage , market , market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oil Storage, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oil Storage in 2018 and 2019.

to profile the top manufacturers of Oil Storage, with and global market share of Oil Storage in 2018 and 2019. Chapter 3, the Oil Storage competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

the Oil Storage competitive and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4 , the Oil Storage breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions , from 2019 to 2024.

, the Oil Storage breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the , from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 , to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2024.

, to break the sales data at the and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2024.

to segment the sales by market rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 12, Oil Storage market forecast, by regions, type and application , with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Oil Storage market forecast, , with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Oil Storage sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

A free report data (as a form of Excel Datasheet) will also be provided upon request along with a new purchase.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

