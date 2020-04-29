COVID-19 Impact on Lithium Batteries: Market Regional Outlook, Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Type and Application to 2025

Lithium Batteries: Market Professional Survey Report 2020 This research report provides Insights on market-related factors such as Lithium Batteries: Market size, latest & future trends, competition, forecasts and more. It offers decisive specks of the market such as major leading players, market size over the forecast period of six years, market share, segmentation analysis, current market trends, movements and major geographical regions involved. Drivers and restraints are studied with respect to external factors influencing the growth of the Lithium Batteries: market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Lithium Batteries: Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Summary

The global lithium battery market should be valued at $REDACTED billion at the wholesale level in 2018, upfrom $REDACTED billion in 2017. The global market is expected to grow rapidly over the next several years,and a significant contribution to this growth will come from both the transportation (primarily electricvehicles) and consumer sectors (primarily mature industries such as computing and smartphones). Total global market value in 2023 based on the forecast horizon is expected to top $REDACTED billion, equating to a REDACTED% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

The market for nonrechargeable (primary) lithium batteries will be valued at $REDACTED billion in 2018, with the global market projected to grow to slightly less than $REDACTED billion by 2023. While a few product segments are expected to register small declines from their 2018 base, growth is expected to continue in established battery segments such as medical, military, auto security and computer memory preservation.

Several new segments are assessed in the current edition of this report, which explains some of the large increases over the previously released estimate for 2015 of $REDACTED billion. These additional segments include: wearable products, encompassing six categories: smartwatches; smart eyewear; smart clothing; other infotainment devices (including Bluetooth headsets and head-up displays); andtwo categories within the medical product segment – fitness trackers and medical devices. Two other segments added to this edition are residential energy storage (driven by PV solar/battery applications), and electric buses – a segment driven primarily by China and expected to grow rapidly and command a fair share of manufacturer revenue.

These additional segments explain in part the large difference in total (primary and secondary) global market value between the previously released report ($REDACTED billion, 2015) and this current edition ($REDACTED billion, 2017). Assuming similarity in the assessed segments between the two versions, this difference of $REDACTED billion is reduced to $REDACTED billion. A significant portion of that growth is attributable to the increase in the production of electric vehicles (EVs) over the past few years, as numerous automobile manufacturers have committed to releasing new EV models. For example, as of 2014 there were a handful of EV models encompassing sales of a few hundred thousand units. As of the end of 2017, this number had increased to roughly REDACTED million and encompassed more than 150 models worldwide.

The rechargeable (secondary) lithium battery market stood at $REDACTED billion in 2018, up from $REDACTED billion in 2017, and is projected to grow to $REDACTED billion in 2023, representing a CAGR of REDACTED% over that forecast horizon. While growth in EVs had been characterized as disappointing in the previous version ofthis report, that sentiment seems to have been replaced by a more bullish attitude towards EV growth, to the point of provoking investor discussions and speculation of this growth impacting raw material supplies. While well-established segment categories such as portable product batteries will continue to hold a substantial share of market value, the transportation sector is expected to dominate growth insecondary lithium batteries – particularly in Asia, where regulatory regimes focused on emissions andrestrictions on internal combustion engines have combined to drive growth. An additional segmentcontributing to growth is the continued pace of energy storage development to su pport increased use ofrenewable energy.

Lithium Batteries: Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

