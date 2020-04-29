Contactless payment Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global Contactless payment Market is valued approximately at USD 9.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.70% over the forecast period 2020-2026.The Contactless Payment is a protected method intended for the transaction of the payments done by credit cards, debit cards, smartphones, and others. Unlike mobile payments which are done over the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity avoiding illegal access during the transaction. . There are a number of advantages of utilizing contactless payments such as they are extremely convenient specifically in comparison to conventional payment methods (electronic transaction) as well as improves the overall efficacy in the payment method. The customers can instantaneously complete transactions with the tap of a card. This increases the speed of transactions, making contactless payments even more efficient. The advancement in contactless payment technology, increasing frequency of purchases coupled with rising awareness of plastic money among the buyers, are the key factor propelling the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2020, CPI Card Group unveiled dual interface metal cards that distinctively combine high-quality design and contactless capabilities. Similarly, in October 2019, Mobeewave and IDEMIA prolonged their business to install safe mobile PoS and fare authentication across Australia. Further, in August 2019, Sisal Group and Wirecard signed an arrangement in the field of contactless payment solutions. Moreover, utilization of security features of emerging technologies, such as 5G and blockchain is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of deploying contactless payment technologies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Request a sample report on Global Contactless payment Market: https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/7640

Major market player included in this report are:

ACS (Advanced Card Systems) Ltd.

Chip & Pin Solutions Ltd.

Mifare Pty Limited

Ingenico Inc.

Gemalto N.V.

Verifone Systems Inc.

Heartland Payment Systems Inc.

On Track Innovations Ltd.

Castles Technology Co. Ltd.

Bindo Labs Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Solutions

Services

By Vertical:

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Others

By Technology:

NFC based

RFID based

Others

By Payment Mode:

Smartphones

Smartcards

Others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Place the Order of Global Contactless payment Market Research Report: https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/7640/Single_User

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Contactless payment Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Contactless payment Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Contactless payment Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Contactless payment Market, by Deployment Model

Chapter 6 Global Contactless payment Market, by Solutions

Chapter 7 Global Contactless payment Market, by End User

Chapter 8 Global Contactless payment Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. ACS (Advanced Card Systems) Ltd.

10.2.2. Chip & Pin Solutions Ltd.

10.2.3. Mifare Pty Limited

10.2.4. Ingenico Inc.

10.2.5. Gemalto N.V.

10.2.6. Verifone Systems Inc.

10.2.7. Heartland Payment Systems Inc.

10.2.8. On Track Innovations Ltd.

10.2.9. Castles Technology Co. Ltd.

10.2.10. and Bindo Labs Inc.

Chapter 10 Research Process

For More Enquiry @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/7640

For More Details Email Us: [email protected]