Construction Fabrics Market is Expected to Grow Significantly by 2027: Top Companies Endutex Coated Technical Textiles, Hightex GmbH, Hiraoka and Co. Ltd., Low and Bonar

Top Key Players:

– Endutex Coated Technical Textiles

– Hightex GmbH

– Hiraoka & Co. Ltd.

– Low & Bonar

– Saint-Gobain

– Sattler AG

– Serge Ferrari

– Sioen Industries Nv

– Taiyo Kogyo Corporation

– Verseidag-Indutex GmbH

Construction fabric is a term used for describing geotextiles, which are used in construction applications. Construction fabrics are durable, energy-effiecient, polymer coated, and high-performance architechtural membrane material. There are different types of construction fabrics including needle punched nonwoven, woven monofilament, and woven slit film are used for various applications. Nonwovens are mostly used as filter fabrics to prevent clogging of drainage systems, since it offer excellent water flow. Woven monofilaments are basically used in shoreline erosion control or rip rap applications. Woven slit-films possesses excellent strength and hence used to separate rock from the subgrade in construction entrances.

The construction fabrics market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factor such as increasing application of various construction fabrics for different applications including tensile architecture, awnings and canopies, facades ,and others. Moreover, with rapidly growing urbanization and industrialization, a surge in construction activities is occurring across the world, which has created demand for more construction fabrics, this in turn influencing the market growth. With the high disposable income and changing lifestyle, consumers has led to the increased number of residential construction, renovation, and remodeling. Along with residential construction, there is a rise in demand for commercial space due to the growth of service industries.

