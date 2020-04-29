Cloud Based Payroll Software Market Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Product Type and Forecast 2027

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Cloud Based Payroll Software market globally. This report on ‘Cloud Based Payroll Software market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global cloud based payroll software market valued at US$ 7.34 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 17.39 Bn by 2027.

The cloud-based payroll infrastructure is maintained and hosted by the third party server and the cost of implementation of cloud-based solutions is lower than that of the on-premise solutions. Further, the use of multiple platforms to manage different HR processes is impractical and time consuming. An edge that cloud-based payroll software have is their ability to offer just about any HR management need. Apart from payroll, these solutions also offer time and attendance along with HR and benefits administration competences all from a single platform. Such benefits are expected to fuel the cloud based payroll software market growth globally.

Leading key Players:

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Ceridian HCM, Inc

Intuit, Inc

Oracle Corporation

Paychex, Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc.

The Sage Group plc

SAP SE

Xero Ltd.

Zenefits

Customized integration solutions are changing the way businesses operate. Connecting the cloud-based payroll software application with the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Content Management System (CMS) software would further enhance the operations of the businesses. The user of a more technologically advanced software would then have a visibility into the different aspects of the company’s accounts and therefore, prepare a more deeply entrenched financial strategy for the organization.

