Carbon Thermoplastic Market Disclosing Latest Advancement 2017 to 2026 with Emerging Future Trends | BASF SE, Environmental Composites, Cytec Industries, Teijin

Global Carbon Thermoplastic market is accounted to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing demand for reduced weight and joint ventures of OEMs and carbon fiber suppliers are driving the market growth. However, the high material cost and insufficient production capacity are the restraining factors for market growth. Moreover, development in the technology of thermoplastic components for automotive will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.

Thermoplastic is semi-completed material that is in a perfect world used to create composite materials in procedures inside a brief time. The carbon fiber is joined with a couple of polymers or gums to shape an interesting item which will be utilized in the creation of solid and light-weighted parts, particularly in car areas. These thermoplastic materials are connected for structuring the outside and inside pieces of the vehicle.

By application, the exterior segment is likely to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing use of carbon thermoplastic to manufacture various parts such as a deck, doors, hood, and roof of the car which assist in reducing the vehicle weight and enhance the fuel efficiency and also reduce the emission level. By geography, North America has a growing prominence mainly due to increasing vehicle production in the country and rising demand for the lightweight and connected vehicles in the region.

Some of the key players in this market include Saudi Basic Industries, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, Environmental Composites, Cytec Industries, Teijin, The Dow Chemical, Toray Industries, Fiberforge, Quickstep Holdings Limited, SGL Group, Tencate, Zoltek, E. I. Du Pont, and Gurit Holding.

Resin Types Covered:

– Polyamide(PA)

– Thermoplastic Urethane(TPU)

– Polypropylene(PP)

– Polybutylene terephthalate(PBT)

– Polyethylene(PE)

– Polyetherimide(PEI)

– Polycarbonate(PC)

– Polyether Ether Ketone(PEEK)

– Polyphenylene Sulfide(PPS)

– Other Resin Types

Types Covered:

– Pitch

– Polyacrylonitrile(PAN)

Applications Covered:

– Power Transmissions

– Chassis

– Exterior

– Interiors

– Sports Equipment

– Automotive

– Consumer Goods

– Wind Turbines

– Construction

– Powertrain & UTH

– Aerospace & Defense

– Marine

– Other Applications

