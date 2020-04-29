Carbon Footprint Management Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market is valued approximately at USD 8.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Carbon footprint signifies the total volume of greenhouse gases produced directly or indirectly by activities of organizations, individuals, events, or products. Carbon footprint management deals with the accounting and measurement of carbon emissions from different verticals including Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Residential and Commercial Buildings, Transportation and Logistics and others. Rising concerns regarding global warming climate change, and the need for an international agreement on carbon emission is increasing the demand for carbon footprint management. Increasing government initiatives and employment of a standardized monitoring framework are encouraging low carbon emission policies. For instance, the Climate Change Act 2008 of United Kingdom, Mandatory Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Law of Europe, Clean Air Act to monitor and regulate greenhouse gas emissions in the United States are some of the regulations targeted to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These regulatory norms targeting to limiting global temperature is mandating industries and organization to comply with the carbon emission regulations are significantly increasing the adoption of carbon footprint management services and solution leading to the market growth. Furthermore, the modernization of IT and telecom infrastructure is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost associated with the replacement of existing infrastructure with greener and low carbon emitting infrastructure impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Request a sample report on Global Carbon Footprint Management Market: https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/7639

Major market player included in this report are:

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

Johnson Controls

Green Step Solutions Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric S.E.

Enablon SA

VERISAE, INC.

Accuvio (ManageCO2 Software Ltd)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Services:

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecom

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Place the Order of Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Research Report: https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/7639/Single_User

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Carbon Footprint Management Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Component

Chapter 6 Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Services

Chapter 7 Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Deployment Mode

Chapter 8 Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Vertical

Chapter 9 Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Accenture PLC

10.2.2. IBM Corporation

10.2.3. Johnson Controls

10.2.4. Green Step Solutions Inc.

10.2.5. SAP SE

10.2.6. Schneider Electric S.E.

10.2.7. Enablon SA

10.2.8. VERISAE, INC.

10.2.9. Accuvio (ManageCO2 Software Ltd)

10.2.10. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Chapter 11 Research Process

For More Enquiry @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/7639

For More Details Email Us: [email protected]